Bruno Mars teams up with Sexyy Red, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and Lady GaGa for strip club anthem ‘Fat, Juicy, & Wet': A Review

Pop fans received a massive collaboration today (January 24) following the official release of Sexyy Red's new single Fat, Juicy, & Wet, featuring Bruno Mars.

After teasing the record for almost a week, the duo thrilled fans by unveiling Fat, Juicy, & Wet alongside an official music video starring Lady GaGa and BLACKPINK's Rosé.

Bruno comes off a massive month with Die With A Smile, his hit collaboration with Lady Gaga, bringing in its third week at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100. He shared a screenshot of the publication's music charts this week, which includes Mars and Rosé's chart-topping hit record, APT at No.6, thanking his fans:

"I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!"

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars' new single 'Fat, Juicy, & Wet'

In mere hours of its release, Fat, Juicy, & Wet's music video had garnered over 400,000 views on YouTube. In continuing with her winning feature streak, Sexyy Red's latest single is gearing up to be another chart-topping hit record.

Officially following up on her guest appearance on Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia in October 2024, Sexyy Red's decision to team up with Bruno Mars for a strip club anthem sets up for a massive run in 2025.

Notable themes discussed and explored in Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's Fat, Juicy, & Wet have been provided below:

S*x

Relationships

Love

Luxury

Success

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

Bruno Mars in the official music video for 'Fat, Juicy, & Wet' (Image via YouTube/@SexyyRed)

"Fat, juicy, and wet (Ah-ah) / I don't even gangbang, p***y so good / Make me throw up a set (Ah-ah), uh / That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty / Make it my pet (Ah-ah, ah-ah) / Pretty p***y type of p***y / You ain't ever gon' forget (Ah-ah) / Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet)"

Bruno Mars kicks off his first career collaboration with Sexyy Red by introducing listeners to Fat, Juicy, & Wet's catchy hook.

The 15-time Grammy winner's appetitive lyricism exploring physical relationships is displayed with perfect cadence. The hook sets up Sexyy for her opening verse on Fat, Juicy, & Wet.

(Verse 1)

Sexyy Red in the official music video for 'Fat, Juicy, & Wet' (Image via YouTube/@SexyyRed)

"P***y like weed, p***y like dope / P***y like cocaine, put it up your nose / Ayy, slob on my cl*t, suck on my toes / Twenty-four karat, p***y drip like gold (Ooh) / Throw my legs back, eat my b**ty from the front (Mm) / Milk mustache on your face when I c*m (Yeah) / Hit it from the bottom, hit it from the top (Yeah) / Pop go the p***y 'cause the p***y say, "Pop"

Sexyy Red's carnal lyricism explores themes of luxury, success, physical relationship, and intimacy, tying into many of her desires as one of hip-hop's most prominent female MCs.

(Pre-Chorus)

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red in the official music video for 'Fat, Juicy, & Wet' (Image via YouTube/@SexyyRed)

"(Alright) Ooh, ooh, slide in it now, slide in it now, slide / (Alright) I'ma throw it back, let me give you that, that"

Before diving back into Bruno Mars' hook, listeners are delivered a small half bar from Sexyy Red as the pre-chorus, building on themes she had established in Fat, Juicy, & Wet's opening verse.

(Verse 2)

Lady Gaga, Sexyy Red, Bruno Mars, and Rosé in the official music video for 'Fat, Juicy, & Wet' (Image via YouTube/@SexyyRed)

"Bust down, middle part, badass b***h / You ain't never had punani like this / T***ies on your forehead, t***ies on your chin / T***ies on t***ies with my big-t***y friends / (Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it) / Arch your back, put your a** into it (Baow) / Squirt in your mouth, squirt on your bed / Coochie water autograph, signed "Sexyy Red" (Yeah)"

After re-introducing Bruno Mars' hook, listeners receive Sexyy Red's second verse on Fat, Juicy, & Wet.

Doubling down on many sensual themes and her provocative lyricism, Sexy's performance here shines, with visuals from the music video depicting sequences of both artists dancing alongside BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lady GaGa.

Several fans believe Bruno Mars' collaborations with popular artists across genres could mean his highly anticipated fourth studio album might be in the works, with speculation suggesting a late 2025 release date.

