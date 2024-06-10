"Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+" — Maren Morris comes out as bisexual in Pride Month post

American singer and songwriter Maren Morris recently came out as bisexual on June 9, 2024, via an Instagram post. Sharing a carousel of photos from her concert in Phoenix, Arizona, the Craving You singer wrote in the caption:

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+, happy pride 🌈.”

In the Instagram post, Maren is seen holding the pride flag in her hand. Additionally, her post and announcement garnered a positive response from her fans, who left comments like "love a bi queen" and "proud of you," encouraging the singer's bold move to come out publicly.

Maren Morris filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd in October 2023, after five years of marriage. The ex-couple's divorce was finalized in January 2024, and they share the custody of their four-year-old son Hayes.

“This community stood up for me and made me feel safe when I felt alone”— Maren Morris in her acceptance speech at GLAAD awards for being an LGBTQ+ ally

Prior to the recent instance of Maren Morris coming out as bisexual, she has often showcased support for the LGBTQ+ community and always received the GLAAD Excellence in Media Award in May 2023. The GLAAD Media Awards honor multiple branches of the media for representations of the LGBTQ+ community and the issues that affect the community.

In her acceptance speech, Maren Morris mentioned that she has felt included and accepted by the LGBTQ+ community since her childhood. She recalled that in her high school drama class, her queer friends were "a safe space."

Talking about how inclusivity is not only the right thing but also good for the business, Maren thanked the community for their support and mentioned:

“This community stood up for me and made me feel safe when I felt alone and I’ll never be able to repay them, but I hope I get spend the rest of my life and career settling up.”

Moreover, supporting her stance as an ally for the LGBTQ+ community, Maren Morris also mentioned in her GLAAD Award acceptance speech that making the right decision shouldn't take courage. She mentioned that it shouldn't take "heroic effort" to demand basic human rights for everyone.

The Make You Say singer stated:

“Leaving your house knowing that you can face violence, just for being who you are… that is bravery."

Additionally, in her GLAAD acceptance speech, Maren also mentioned the incident that took place with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who had referred to the singer as a "Lunatic country music person" for being an ally in 2022. In a subtle joke regarding Carlson being fired from Fox News, the Girl singer said that one should "never insult the recently unemployed" in her acceptance speech.

Milking the incident with Tucker Carlson in her support, Maren Morris had sold T-shirts with the phrase "Country Music Lunatic Person" inspired by the former Fox News host's comment. She raised more than $150,000 and contributed the funds toward GLAAD's Transgender Media Program and Trans LifeLine.

In other news, Maren announced her departure from the country music arena in September 2023 in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

However, in her appearance at Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live in November 2023, the singer mentioned that she's not leaving the genre entirely and wishes to leave the "toxic parts" of the country music industry.

