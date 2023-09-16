Why is Maren Morris leaving country music? Jason Aldean feud drama explored 

Maren Morris is leaving country music. The announcement was made after the release of her two new singles, The Tree and Get the Hell Out of Here, two parts of a wider concept called The Bridge. On September 15, 2023, the singer said that she would leave country music in an exclusive interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over.But it’s burning itself down without my help The further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks.And once you see it, you can’t un-see it. I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy,"

The singer continued,

"Being one of the few women that had any success on country radio, everything you do is looked at under a microscope. You’re scrutinized more than your male peers, even when you’re doing well. So I’ve had to clear all of that out of my head this year and just write songs. A lot of the drama within the community, I’ve chosen to step outside out of it."

Maren Morris and Jason Aldean drama detailed

Jason Aldean has recently been in the news for the video of his new Billboard Hot 100 topper single Try That In A Small Town. It features the singer and his bandmates dressed up like cowboys, and they can be seen singing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee.

This singing is interspersed with carefully framed footage of protests such as the 2010 G10 Toronto and Black Lives Matter protests. The footage is framed, as noted by media sites such as Billboard 200 and Rolling Stone, among others, to show only the violence of the protests to suggest that cities are hotbeds of violent activists and unruly mobs.

The footage is projected into the facade of the Maury Courthouse, drawing comparisons to lynch mobs, with the courthouse having been the site of the lynching of Henry Choate, and the 1946 race riots.

Critics have argued that the footage interspersed with the lyrics is a deliberate incitement of lynching against BIPOC members, particularly those participating in protests centred around discrimination and racially motivated violence. The intense controversy resulted in the video being taken down by Country Music Television (CMT).

Among those who responded to the video and its controversial content was Maren Morris, who posted a response to her Instagram page, teasing a video referencing the controversial track.

This was not the first time the singer has been in opposition to Jason Aldea. Last year in August, Aldean's wife, Britanny, released an Instagram statement on how she was grateful that her parents hadn't changed her gender.

This drew criticism from several artists, including Cassandra Pope, Joy Oladokun, and Maren Morris, who tweeted in support of Pope and Oladokun.

More about Maren Morris and her music career

Maren Morris had her first chart breakthrough with her major label debut studio album, Hero, released on June 3, 2016. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart and has been platinum certified in the US.

Following the success of her debut, Maren Morris released her second studio album, Girl, on March 8, 2019. The album was also a major success, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart and certified platinum in Canada.

Maren Morris's third studio album, Humble Quest, was released on March 25, 2022. The single was not as successful as the singer's previous albums and only peaked at number 21 on the Billboard 200 album chart.