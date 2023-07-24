“I love our country”: Jason Aldean addresses criticism following the release of Try That in a Small Town MV, leaves internet divided 

After Jason Aldean faced a week-long backlash for the music video of his song, Try That in a Small Town, he finally addressed the criticism during his concert at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. During his concert on Friday, July 21, 2023, he talked about how the song received a lot of hate from the masses.

He said:

“I gotta tell you guys. It’s been a long-a** week. It’s been a long week, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff, I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think of something all you want to; that doesn’t mean it’s true, right?”

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson



Jason Aldean responds PERFECTLY to Commies trying to cancel him



No crying

No apology

No surrender



“I’m a proud American. I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls**t”



Crowd ROARS with USA chants



What a KING THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE!Jason Aldean responds PERFECTLY to Commies trying to cancel himNo cryingNo apologyNo surrender“I’m a proud American. I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls**t”Crowd ROARS with USA chantsWhat a KING pic.twitter.com/ioiZLeJXEb

He added:

“What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls*** started happening to it.”

The song, Try That in a Small Town, which was released in May 2023, had its official music video released last week. After this, the song became the victim of massive backlash for having lines like:

“You cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out, I recommend you don't try that in a small town."

Social media users and Jason Aldean’s followers accused the singer of the lyrics being racist and threatening. Many also called the song “pro-lynching.”

Jason Aldean’s clarification on the song, Try That in a Small Town, sparks heated debate on social media

After Jason Aldean cleared the air by speaking up on the week-long criticism, social media users were left divided as many argued that the song lyrics were still demeaning and offensive for many.

On the other hand, many were also impressed by Jason’s honesty and sided with the singer. As a Twitter user, @bennyjohnson posted a video from the concert, many social media users reacted and said:

Jason's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason Aldean's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason Aldean's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason Aldean's clarification on his song sparked a heated debate amongst netizens: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Jason Aldean has also addressed the criticism before on social media

As Jason spoke up about the backlash during his concert, the crowd began chanting, “USA.”

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Jason Aldean has addressed the criticism that a song of his has received.

Earlier this week, he made a Twitter post where he claimed that the song is in the sense of the community, which he used to feel when he was a kid. He said:

Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Furthermore, at the end of Jason's concert, he also thanked his fans for siding with him. While Aldean might have clarified his part, the song and its music video still remain a heated and debatable topic on social media.