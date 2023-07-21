Fact Check: Did Jason Aldean replace Garth Brooks as emcee in CMA event? Viral claim debunked

The news of an online article claiming that Jason Aldean is replacing Garth Brooks as the master of ceremonies in a CMA event has created quite a buzz on social media. The claims, made by a website called Dunning-Kruger Times, said that the Academy of Country Music chose Aldean as he "represents the fan base far more" than Brooks.

Fake news of Aldean replacing Brooks is being spread on social media. (Image via Dunning- Kruger Times)

The article also went on to discuss how Academy President Joe Barron had said that Jason was "more in tune with country values.” The same article was shared across social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. However, when fans begin digging deeper, they realized that Dunning- Kruger Times just posts satirical content, and nothing on the website was true.

“Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery,” the About Us section of the website reads.

The website also has a number of articles about Garth Brooks which aren't true and are written as satire.

Additionally, no claims of Jason Aldean replacing Garth Brooks have been discussed by any reliable news agencies or the artists themselves. Hence, the news about Brooks being replaced is not true and is just a piece of fake news that is being spread around.

Fake news of Aldean replacing Brooks being spread on social media. (Image via Facebook)

Fake news about Jason Aldean replacing Garth Brooks comes right after Aldean faced backlash for music video

Social media users were stunned when they heard about the news of Garth Brooks being replaced by Jason Aldean as emcee in the CMA event. While this was proven to be fake, the rumor seemed to only gain traction after the country music star faced backlash over his Try That in a Small Town music video.

The song and the music video have been criticized for their lyrics which were called racist and threatening. The music video also showed Aldean in front of a government building, with several videos of robberies, protests, and other crimes. With many calling the song “pro-lynching,” the song is being called out for having lyrics like:

“You cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out, I recommend you don't try that in a small town."

Many also alleged that the song promoted violence in some way. Taking the backlash and criticism into consideration, Aldean also released a statement. In the statement, he claimed that Try That In A Small Town for him is the sense of community he felt while he was growing up.

Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While Jason Aldean continues to be in the news for his music video of the song, which was released back in May, the news about him replacing Brooks is false.

The fake news incident also brings up the issue of misinformation being spread around. It is always recommended to fully verify the information being shared before spreading it further. Only if the news is coming from a reliable source should it be believed and shared further.

Currently, neither Jason Aldean nor Garth Brooks has spoken up on the matter.