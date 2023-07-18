Annabelle Ham car accident claim goes viral as tributes pour in for 22-year old YouTuber 

Rumours of Kennesaw State University student and YouTuber Annabelle Ham passing away have made the rounds online. The social media influencer was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi fraternity. Although official sources have neither confirmed her passing or how she died, news outlets have claimed that she died from a car accident. Her Instagram page has since been flooded with tributary messages.

We Publish News was one of the few outlets who were the first to report on the 22-year old’s death. They revealed that “some reports assert that she was killed in a car accident.”

Meanwhile, her fraternity took to their official social media page and announced that the YouTuber died on July 15, 2023. They did not share any specific details about her passing. They also added in their Facebook post:

“Annabelle lived a vibrant life, brought smiles into every situation, and was cherished by all who knew her. Our sisterhood is completely heartbroken for the Ham family and for a beautiful life tragically cut short.”

They added in their post that details regarding how they will be honouring Ham’s life would be revealed at a later time. They also stated that they will be sharing instructions for a “formal draping of the badge” to honour their “sister.”

Tributes pour in as reports of Annabelle Ham’s passing appear online

Followers and friends of the Georgia-native took to social media to pay tribute to the late content creator. The comment section of her latest Instagram post was flooded with messages from followers. A few comments read:

Netizens react as YouTuber and college student passes away (Image via annabelle_ham/Instagram)

Annabelle Ham’s family had not released an official statement regarding her death at the time of writing this article.

Everything to know about Annabelle Ham

Annabelle Ham was best known for her lifestyle and fashion content on social media. Her YouTube channel boasts over 77.7K subscribers. She has amassed a massive following of 72.9K followers on Instagram. She was represented by Table Rock management. Speaking about her hobbies, they had written on their official website:

“When Annabelle isn’t creating content, you can catch her relaxing with friends, grabbing coffee with her boyfriend, or spending time with her family.”

According to Famous Birthdays, she became popular after uploading a song lyrics prank online that including Taylor Swift’s catchy tune Look What You Made Me Do.

Her latest Instagram post was uploaded on July 10, where she posed alongside a friend. She wrote in the caption- “How bout dem bananas?”

Her most recent YouTube video was uploaded three weeks ago where she shared her experience of getting her eyebrows micro bladed.