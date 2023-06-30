Reggie Groover, popularly known as "Slick Goku," was a well-known YouTube content creator who passed away on January 19, 2023. His channel has over 290,000 subscribers on the platform, with his content mostly centered on the legendary anime Dragon Ball Z. According to his GoFundMe page, Slick Goku died due to a fatal seizure and cardiac arrest.

In an official statement posted on the crowd-funding platform, Reggie's mother, Janice Gore, said he passed away around his family. An excerpt from the address reads:

"My name is Janice and I'm writing this on behalf of my son, Reggie Groover. Reggie passed away tragically and unexpectedly on January 19, 2022, after a fatal seizure and subsequent cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. We are asking for Donations to assist with the Funeral cost."

"He loved making people laugh" - Taking a look at tributes shared by netizens following Slick Goku's tragic demise

On January 22, 2023, the online community was stunned when the news of Slick Goku's demise went viral. Several notable voice actors commented on the situation, with Aryn Rozelle (voice actor for Black Desert and Genshin Impact) writing:

"No words. Reggie was a wonderful VA with big dreams. Through his music, content, and acting, he made people feel. But most of all, he loved making people laugh, and he was amazing at it. Please consider donating to his family in their time of grief."

My Hero Academia voice actor, Freddie Heinz, expressed his sadness in a social media post. Heinz also urged the online community to donate to YouTuber's GoFundMe to assist his family:

Freddie Heinz @Freddie_Heinz I’ve been quiet for the last few days because Reggie, to you known as @SlickGoku2GS has died 2 days ago due to a severe seizure. He was a very good friend of mine and I’m heartbroken. This gofundme page for his funeral please donate or retweet and share gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov… I’ve been quiet for the last few days because Reggie, to you known as @SlickGoku2GS has died 2 days ago due to a severe seizure. He was a very good friend of mine and I’m heartbroken. This gofundme page for his funeral please donate or retweet and share gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov…

Prince Vegeta, fellow Dragon Ball Z YouTuber and Slick Goku's best friend, shared a TwitLonger post in which they said:

"He was always the one person I could talk to when I needed advice or just an ear he was there for me through many rough times in my life two days before he passed we spent all day talking on the phone (and) then played games till the morning I have honestly woke up every day expecting to get that call that I always got from him it still hasn’t fully sunk in that my best friend is gone."

Some of the more relevant reactions were along these lines:

✨🔥 Abigail Adair 🔥✨ @AbicadabriVA @SSGPrinceVegeta I may not have known him, but my condolences to everyone who did. I hope he rests well. @SSGPrinceVegeta I may not have known him, but my condolences to everyone who did. I hope he rests well.

「Daitomodachi」 @daitomodachi6

gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov… Hey guys. I just got very important news to share. @SlickGoku2GS passed away. His family needs help in raising funds for the funeral. If you enjoyed his content...please contribute to the Go-Fund me at the following link. Hey guys. I just got very important news to share. @SlickGoku2GS passed away. His family needs help in raising funds for the funeral. If you enjoyed his content...please contribute to the Go-Fund me at the following link. gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov…

Chi-Chi Smash @ChiChiSmash



A lot of you know him as Slick Goku, but to me he was always Reggie, a beautiful, kind, creative, powerful, and soul.



gofund.me/c06ccd54 Hey y'all, just got the ok to share this. One of my most cherished good friends passed away earlier this week.A lot of you know him as Slick Goku, but to me he was always Reggie, a beautiful, kind, creative, powerful, and soul. Hey y'all, just got the ok to share this. One of my most cherished good friends passed away earlier this week.A lot of you know him as Slick Goku, but to me he was always Reggie, a beautiful, kind, creative, powerful, and soul.gofund.me/c06ccd54

cait @caitlinrowevo @SSGPrinceVegeta oh my goodness. reggie and i only spoke a bit, but he was so kind and encouraging when we did. my condolences to you and his family @SSGPrinceVegeta oh my goodness. reggie and i only spoke a bit, but he was so kind and encouraging when we did. my condolences to you and his family ❤️

Char Freedberg @CfreeOfficial @SSGPrinceVegeta I've had the privilege of being in several videos with him and I loved every recording session we did. I just can't believe he's gone. It's still hard to absorb. If you need anything, feel free to reach out to anyone in your community. @SSGPrinceVegeta I've had the privilege of being in several videos with him and I loved every recording session we did. I just can't believe he's gone. It's still hard to absorb. If you need anything, feel free to reach out to anyone in your community.

On May 15, 2023, fans were surprised when a new video was uploaded to Slick Goku's YouTube channel. In the description, Prince Vegeta revealed that they were granted access to the account with the help of Reggie's family.

Prince Vegeta also stated that the content creator had been working on a couple of videos before his death and that they would do their best to recover it with the help of Slick Goku's team and family.

