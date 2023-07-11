 Is Theo from Superwog dead? Death claims explored 

Rumors of Superwog’s Theodore Saidden passing away have resurfaced online. This is not the first time the YouTuber has been a victim to an internet death hoax. Videos that claimed that the Australian content creator had passed away circulated online in recent days. However, there seems to be no evidence of his supposed death. Meanwhile, the YouTube duo have not addressed the death claims.

Among the many who claimed that the Superwog creator had passed away, YouTube channel NewsRandom also reported on the same. They created a video titled- Theodore Saidden Death Superwog- Is YouTuber Theodore Saidden Still Alive, Theodore Saidden Age. They noted that rumors of him dying were spreading like wildfire however, no updated and clarifications regarding the same were made available. They wrote in the description of their video:

“If you have heard about the news, be calm and don’t panic yet, as this might be a rumor.”

The YouTube channel also noted how this was not the first time the vlogger fell victim to a death rumor. In 2020, the duo were forced to take to social media to clarify that Saidden was still very much alive.

Is Superwog's Theodore Saidden alive?

One can assume that the YouTuber is still alive. At the time of writing this article, the official Superwog social media accounts had not announced that Saidden had passed away. Neither have any established news publications stated the same. Considering their massive fanbase, the YouTubers’ team or family would have released a statement in something of this nature took place.

This might be yet another internet death hoax Saidden has become involved in. Several netizens spread fake news purely for momentary online clout or popularity. Several high profile celebrities including Taylor Swift, Jaden Smith, DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber amongst others have also faced the same rumors.

Hence, it is important to clarify such breaking news with credible sources.

For those unversed, Theodore Saidden is a 35-year-old content creator. He and his brother Nathan created the popular YouTube channel which has amassed a massive fan following. They have garnered over 3 million subscribers on their channel. They also have nearly 500K followers on Instagram.

The duo mostly posted hilarious skits which has made them acquire a younger audience.

The duo garnered immense popularity online after taking part in the Skip Ahead Initiative which would allow content creators to create full length series and films. They created the Superwog: The Series show which garnered over 13 million views.

Due to their massive following, they were also featured on ABC.

