Fact Check: Did DJ Khaled die in a car crash? Viral article debunked

DJ Khaled has become a victim of internet death hoaxes. A website recently claimed that the rapper died in a car crash while using his phone. Rumors of the same spread on TikTok like wildfire, leaving netizens confused as to whether the legendary musician was still alive. However, it is safe to say that the singer is very much alive.

Rumors of DJ Khaled’s passing appeared online after the website Not Allowed To reported that he was involved in a car accident. The publication claimed that the 47-year-old was using Snapchat when the incident occurred. The news outlet also shared:

“DJ Khaled was being taken away in a stretcher by EMTS’s when he reportedly asked for a reporters microphone and said “Car crashes are key to success too. They don’t want you to crash. A lot of people can’t handle car crashes but… I CAN.”

The website also claimed that DJ Khaled’s vehicle was “badly damaged.” They also mentioned in the end that the singer “suffered mostly minor injuries” that included a minor fracture, cuts, and bruises but was still alive.

A TikTok video that claimed that the rapper passed away from a shooting also found its way online. In the same, a fake report read:

“Khaled’s death was informed by the Broward County Sherrif’s office at exactly 5:30 pm. Suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano was arrested two days after the shooting, shortly before 7 pm. Held in the Broward County jail, he is charged with first degree murder without premeditation.”

Both the death claims are far from the truth. The God Did singer is very much alive.

DJ Khaled is alive and well

Despite news of his passing floating across the internet, DJ Khaled is very much alive. It is safe to say that Not Allowed To’s death claim is false as no other credible media outlets have reported on the same.

Since the singer is a high-profile celebrity, it is likely that sources close to him or other well-established pop culture websites would have alerted followers of his death.

One can also assume that the TikTok video is spreading misinformation. The TiKTok video seems unprofessional in nature as there is a misspelled word. As mentioned in prior, if the sheriff’s office had made a statement regarding the Wild Thoughts creator’s death, other news outlets would have reported on the same.

The rapper has also been posting on his Instagram stories as he usually does. At the time of writing this article, he posted a story of him showing off Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty sweatpants.

DJ Khaled is not the only celebrity who has become a victim to an internet death hoax. In the past, high-profile celebrities like Tom Holland, Oprah Winfrey, Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks, and Will Smith, among others had to deal with fake death rumors about them finding their way online.

It is oftentimes the reader’s duty to verify such news by referring to well-established publications.

The singer has recently been spending time resting following the success of his album God Did.

