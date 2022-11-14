"Did they carry him to his seat?": DJ Khaled memes trend after video of rapper resting his Air Jordan shoes on a pillow goes viral

During an NBA game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, DJ Khaled refused to put his feet on the ground on account of his new, unreleased Jordan kicks.

The American DJ was seen placing his yet-to-be-released Air Jordan shoes on a pillow, sparking a memefest as images of the kicks went online. Netizens wondered whether this was just a publicity stunt or whether he truly wanted to keep them clean. The real question arose when a user asked how he got to the game in the first place. The person asked:

"Did they carry him to his seat?"

DJ Khaled didn't let his new shoes touch the floor, Twitter erupted with memes

During the November 12, 2022, NBA match, the rapper and record producer was spotted placing his feet on a pillow so that his new pair of Jordans wouldn't touch the ground. The sneaker-head was dressed in an all-black Prada outfit, but his kicks added a pop of color.

He was sporting the new Jordan 5 'DJ Khaled We The Best Crimson Bliss,' and rested them on a matching pillow. The shoe is set to be released later this month, and it was clear that the DJ just wanted to keep the shoes clean until the release. When asked about it during the game, he said that the new sneakers were not allowed to touch the court yet.

The Crimson Bliss rests on a matching pillow during an NBA game (image via Facebook)

This only meant that the musician came into the arena wearing a different pair of sneakers and changed into the new pair after taking his seat.

When images of the iconic moment were shared online, the Twitterverse launched into a memefest, mocking the musician. Everyone launched into theories as to how he entered the arena without touching the floor, most of whom concluded that he was carried in. One user concluded that he rode in on a flying carpet.

More on the collaboration

The Air Jordan 5 'DJ Khaled We The Best Crimson Bliss' is set to be released at 3 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022. It will be released with another pair from the same collaboration called 'DJ Khaled We The Best Sail.'

The two colorways will be available on the Nike website but will most likely sell out quickly, as all celebrity collaborations do. The adult pair will retail for $225, whereas the Big Kids' Air Jordans will go for $160. The Little Kids' Jordans and the Toddlers' Jordans will go for $95 and $75 respectively.

Crimson Bliss (L) and Sail (R) (image via Twitter)

The Crimson Bliss pastel colorway is a light peach colored shoe with Leche blue accents and a luxe quilted liner. The shoe also sports 'We The Best' on the left heel - Khaled's iconic catchphrase. Khaled's last collaboration with the Jordan brand was in 2018 when a blue and black sneaker pair was released.

