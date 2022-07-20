Did Shane Dawson die? Death hoax takes over Twitter on YouTuber's birthday 

Twitter has been flooded with news of YouTuber Shane Dawson's death, but it is entirely false. The creator, in fact, is celebrating his 34th birthday, which he posted about on his Instagram account.
The birthday post was uploaded about 7 hours before writing this article. It included a smiling Dawson with pink birthday decor around him.
The vlogger also posted a series of stories on his IG. His voice can be heard in the background of his latest Instagram story, released close to the time of writing this article.
Fake news claimed that Dawson had fallen off the roof of his house, instigating panic among internet users who started inquiring about it, making the hoax go viral on Twitter.
Rumor regarding Shane Dawson's death made his fans worry, but the viral claim is entirely false
While there was no concrete proof, netizens believed that the YouTuber had fallen off his roof and lost his life. Two videos claiming to have captured the moment showed people falling or slipping from a height.
One video showed a hooded figure falling from the first floor of a building while people screamed in the background. While another video played a recording of someone slipping from a ladder.
Fans were shocked to hear the news and went on Twitter to inquire about the same. They said they "couldn't believe" it was real. Thankfully, it wasn't.
Trolls and Shane Dawson's haters took the opportunity to make memes about the creator. They compared him to Lois Griffin from Family Guy and her "falling off the roof" scene from season four.
Others made body-shaming jokes about the creator, who has been consistently trolled for being overweight.
A few people accepted that they knew the rumor was fake before spreading it, but they did it anyway.
Some thought it was "evil" to spread death rumors about the creator on his birthday.
One user, Lucy, pointed out that this was not the first time fake death news regarding Dawson has started circulating on the internet.
Rumors about Shane Dawson's death went viral once in 2020
This is not the first time a hoax about the YouTuber's death has gone viral on the internet. A similar rumor took over the platform in July 2020, when the hashtag #RIPShane started to trend on Twitter.
The news originated from an account posing as TMZ. The account posted a tweet alleging that the YouTuber had passed away at the age of 32. The Tweet said:
"American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RIPShane."
TMZ is considered a reliable media tabloid, which tricked people into believing the lie.
It was later discovered that the account which posted about Dawson's death was a parody account of TMZ. Shocked fans started to pay their respects and sent condolences to the YouTuber, only to find that it was a fake rumor.