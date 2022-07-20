Did Shane Dawson die? Death hoax takes over Twitter on YouTuber's birthday 

Twitter has been flooded with news of YouTuber Shane Dawson's death, but it is entirely false. The creator, in fact, is celebrating his 34th birthday, which he posted about on his Instagram account.

The birthday post was uploaded about 7 hours before writing this article. It included a smiling Dawson with pink birthday decor around him.

The vlogger also posted a series of stories on his IG. His voice can be heard in the background of his latest Instagram story, released close to the time of writing this article.

Fake news claimed that Dawson had fallen off the roof of his house, instigating panic among internet users who started inquiring about it, making the hoax go viral on Twitter.

Rumor regarding Shane Dawson's death made his fans worry, but the viral claim is entirely false

While there was no concrete proof, netizens believed that the YouTuber had fallen off his roof and lost his life. Two videos claiming to have captured the moment showed people falling or slipping from a height.

One video showed a hooded figure falling from the first floor of a building while people screamed in the background. While another video played a recording of someone slipping from a ladder.

⏳alexis⌛️ @SunFaac they just released the shane dawson roof footage and omfg... they just released the shane dawson roof footage and omfg... https://t.co/SIRavNTN9Q

Fans were shocked to hear the news and went on Twitter to inquire about the same. They said they "couldn't believe" it was real. Thankfully, it wasn't.

tori @Iesbobeidou wait shane dawson actually died??? wait shane dawson actually died???

🍀☆jack!so☆🍀 @JacksoBannii Omg shane Dawson died! I can't believe that totally and really happened Omg shane Dawson died! I can't believe that totally and really happened

jenny @ilyeojini Youtuber Shane Dawson has died at the age of 34. Youtuber Shane Dawson has died at the age of 34.

liam @timewontf1y shane dawson trending because he died falling off his roof ??? shane dawson trending because he died falling off his roof ??? 😭😭

Jinx ⭐ @bIackdolI why the #streets saying shane dawson died from tripping off a roof why the #streets saying shane dawson died from tripping off a roof 😭

Trolls and Shane Dawson's haters took the opportunity to make memes about the creator. They compared him to Lois Griffin from Family Guy and her "falling off the roof" scene from season four.

Others made body-shaming jokes about the creator, who has been consistently trolled for being overweight.

harry ☭ @emopunkloser shane dawson on his roof shane dawson on his roof https://t.co/Ivse43Tc3O

edna @edna_days People in airplanes seeing the 500 mile wide crater shane dawson left when he fell of his roof People in airplanes seeing the 500 mile wide crater shane dawson left when he fell of his roof https://t.co/DqCK6G1lJc

Niya @NickiQueefAIbum shane dawson if falling off the roof of his home and meeting his end was illegal shane dawson if falling off the roof of his home and meeting his end was illegal https://t.co/o4Voys8m57

A few people accepted that they knew the rumor was fake before spreading it, but they did it anyway.

avery ❀ @liIaque me seeing my friends spreading rumours about shane dawson me seeing my friends spreading rumours about shane dawson https://t.co/nV1i3VNk8x

teddy ♡ @fstnbrgn twitter just pretending shane dawson died for no reason today twitter just pretending shane dawson died for no reason today https://t.co/yE3fpKdEcs

Some thought it was "evil" to spread death rumors about the creator on his birthday.

Ratchet @Ratchethoex People spreading disinformation that Shane Dawson is alive: People spreading disinformation that Shane Dawson is alive: https://t.co/yXWVtjhM9i

ᱬ S ᱬ @theescarletgrey yall are spreading rumors of shane dawson’s death today and it turns put its his BIRTHDAY yall are spreading rumors of shane dawson’s death today and it turns put its his BIRTHDAY 😭😭😭💀💀💀 https://t.co/KqF6V6dIHA

Demon Daddy ♒ @XY94 y'all are truly evil Not Twitter getting Shane Dawson trending on his birthday by saying he diedy'all are truly evil Not Twitter getting Shane Dawson trending on his birthday by saying he died 💀 y'all are truly evil

jess ! @c0ffeebones y’all gotta stop spreading LIES bc like. shane dawson DIED? COME ON NOW…ain’t no way y’all gotta stop spreading LIES bc like. shane dawson DIED? COME ON NOW…ain’t no way

One user, Lucy, pointed out that this was not the first time fake death news regarding Dawson has started circulating on the internet.

lucy 81 @hrryspov this is not the first time shane dawson has died this is not the first time shane dawson has died

Rumors about Shane Dawson's death went viral once in 2020

This is not the first time a hoax about the YouTuber's death has gone viral on the internet. A similar rumor took over the platform in July 2020, when the hashtag #RIPShane started to trend on Twitter.

The news originated from an account posing as TMZ. The account posted a tweet alleging that the YouTuber had passed away at the age of 32. The Tweet said:

"American Youtuber Shane Dawson dead at 32 #RIPShane."

TMZ is considered a reliable media tabloid, which tricked people into believing the lie.

It was later discovered that the account which posted about Dawson's death was a parody account of TMZ. Shocked fans started to pay their respects and sent condolences to the YouTuber, only to find that it was a fake rumor.

