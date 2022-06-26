Leaked Adam Waldman and Josh Drew email reveals how Amber Heard's 'hoax' set Johnny Depp up

On June 24, a new piece of information was leaked regarding the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial amid news of the judgment being entered. Since Friday, numerous Reddit posts have been sharing a leaked screenshot of an email between Depp's legal team from Adam Waldman to Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez.

In the email, Waldman spoke of his interview with Josh Drew, where he suggested that his ex-wife Raquel "Rocky" Pennington (not to be confused with the MMA artist) and Amber Heard had waited in the apartment to ambush Depp.

The email was about the event on May 21, 2016, when a couple of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) police officers were called to Depp's Eastern Columbia Building penthouse. Previously, in the trial, the police officers who responded to the call testified about the incident where they were called about domestic violence.

What does the leaked email by Adam Waldman claim about Josh Drew's recollection of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard's domestic spat in 2016?

Jax 🏴‍☠️🇨🇺 @TheNamesQ Here is the email from Adam to Brown Rudnick. It summarizes his phone call with Josh Drew who admits Raquel was lying in wait in the closet for the ambush of Johnny. Here is the email from Adam to Brown Rudnick. It summarizes his phone call with Josh Drew who admits Raquel was lying in wait in the closet for the ambush of Johnny. https://t.co/H6Tm61xuec

In an email from 2019, attorney Adam Waldman claimed that Amber Heard's former friend Joshua Drew reportedly admitted that his ex-wife Pennington and Heard had lied during their testimonies in the defamation trial.

If this email and its claims are valid, Heard and her former friend Pennington may have indulged in the crime of perjury during the trial.

The 2019 email, reported to be from Adam Waldman, claimed:

"Rocky and Amber's sworn stories that she was summoned by an 8:07 pm text to come help her with a berserk Johnny was "a lie." Rocky was hiding in penthouse 5 all along, almost certainly in the coat closet by the front door, which explains both the security guards testimony that she never came past them and was already in the apartment when they entered and Johnny's that Rocky just came out of nowhere past his right shoulder to go stand with Amber. Super important fact, and I hope he will repeat it. This makes the whole thing a setup and discredits both their testimony."

This email from Adam Waldman further claimed that Amber Heard had an extra-marital relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Previously in the trial, witnesses of both parties had argued that the opposing party had instigated an altercation between the former couple.

While Amber Heard and her sister claimed that Johnny Depp had hit Heard, the actress said that she only hit the Pirates of the Caribbean star once he allegedly swung at her sister Whitney Henriquez.

The potential reason as to why this interview had not been submitted to the courthouse:

Andrea Burkhart 🐟🐟🐟🐟🏴‍☠️ @aburkhartlaw @LauraBockov @TheNamesQ It's a prior inconsistent statement. Adam could have been called as a rebuttal witness to impeach Josh. The problem is it might have opened up doors as a waiver of privilege. If I couldn't record a witness interview I'd have an investigator sit in on it for exactly this reason. @LauraBockov @TheNamesQ It's a prior inconsistent statement. Adam could have been called as a rebuttal witness to impeach Josh. The problem is it might have opened up doors as a waiver of privilege. If I couldn't record a witness interview I'd have an investigator sit in on it for exactly this reason.

Washington DC-based criminal defense attorney Andrea Burkhart took to Twitter to explain why this interview was not mentioned in the trial. She wrote:

"It's a prior inconsistent statement. Adam could have been called as a rebuttal witness to impeach Josh. The problem is it might have opened up doors as a waiver of privilege."

Meanwhile, another attorney named Alan Robertshaw from Coach House Chambers responded:

"Here litigation privilege applies to any material 'produced in contemplation of legal proceedings'; so that would certainly risk opening up the door."

Coach House Chambers @HouseChambers @aburkhartlaw @LauraBockov @TheNamesQ Here litigation privilege applies to any material 'produced in contemplation of legal proceedings'; so that would certainly risk opening up the door. You can theoretically waive privilege in just certain discreet elements; but that in itself can involve a disclosure exercise. @aburkhartlaw @LauraBockov @TheNamesQ Here litigation privilege applies to any material 'produced in contemplation of legal proceedings'; so that would certainly risk opening up the door. You can theoretically waive privilege in just certain discreet elements; but that in itself can involve a disclosure exercise.

If the claims of the email are valid, then Amber Heard's claim that she was defamed by the statements of Adam Waldman to the Daily Mail would have been scrutinized. Waldman had referred to the incident at the apartment as a 'hoax' and 'ambush.'

This caused the attorney to be removed from the divorce proceeding of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as Waldman had made the statements mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman star received $2 million in compensatory damages as the jury found that the statements by Waldman were defamatory.

