How much does Amber Heard owe? Aquaman actress set to make mega payment to appeal Johnny Depp settlement verdict 

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s respective legal teams arrived at the Fairfax County courtroom on June 24, Friday as Judge Penny Azcarate announced a final judgement and entered the high-profile defamation lawsuit into the docket.

However, lawyers for both parties failed to reach a settlement, hinting towards a possible appeal. According to Deadline, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft attempted to schedule a briefing for a proposed appeal.

In response, Judge Azcarate told Bredehoft that she would have to file an official motion with the court if Heard planned to appeal the defamation verdict ruled by the seven-body jury.

The judge also mentioned that the Aquaman star will have to post a $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year if she wants the appeal to move forward. A spokesperson for Heard told The New York Post that the actress was planning to file an appeal despite the requirement of a mega payment:

“As stated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right.”

Attorney Bredehoft also echoed similar sentiments during her Today show appearance when she said that Heard has “excellent grounds” to appeal the verdict and that her team was already planning their next move.

However, the lawyer also made sure to mention Amber Heard’s ongoing financial woes in the wake of her loss in the defamation trial and announced that the actress cannot afford to pay the judgement money to Depp.

Inside sources also told The Post that during Friday’s hearing Judge Azcarate entered Depp’s version of the verdict without including any proposed edit from Heard’s team. Meanwhile, Depp’s legal team also refrained from requesting an injunction from Heard.

How much will Amber Heard need to pay to appeal Johnny Depp defamation verdict?

Amber Heard currently owes $8.35 million to Johnny Depp (Image via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million over the latter’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor. Meanwhile, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million and accused him of assaulting her on multiple occasions during their relationship.

The high-profile defamation case came to an end on June 1 with the jury ruling in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. A Fairfax County court initially ordered Heard to pay $15 million in damages, including $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The amount was then reduced to $10.35 million as the cost of the punitive damages was capped to $350,000 in accordance to Virginia's maximum rule. In addition, Heard was awarded $2 million for winning one claim in the lawsuit in connection to Depp’s former lawyer Adam Waldman defaming her through press statements.

Amber Heard presently owes Johnny Depp $8.35 million, which her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft claims she cannot pay since she is "broke." However, the attorney also mentioned that the actress is likely to appeal the verdict of the trial.

If Heard and team decides to appeal the verdict, it would cost the actress the money equal to the judgement price alongside interest and other additional charges. Judge Azcarate has already mentioned that Heard will have to post her $8.35 million with 6% interest per year to move forward with the appeal.

Another source confirmed to The New York Post that if Heard decides to appeal the case, she will have to put up a bond equal to the entire amount of the judgment along with $480,000 for interest payments.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case will reportedly move to the Court of Appeals of Virginia in 21 days and the stars will get the chance to file a notice of appeal within 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far