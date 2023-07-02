"Such an opportunist": Mikayla Nogueira wedding drama explained as beauty vlogger garners backlash for e.l.f. collaboration

Popular makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira found herself in hot water when she collaborated with e.l.f Cosmetics. It is important to note that this controversy comes ahead of Mikayla Nogueira's wedding as she was on the hunt for the perfect lip combo to wear on her big day.

Recently, the cosmetic brand collaborated with Mikayla Nogueira and launched e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo. Mikayla then shared a video announcing that she had not only found the perfect lip kit for her wedding but had also created it herself with e.l.f.

However, internet users were suspicious of the collaboration and believe that the influencer is using her wedding day as a business deal. They also believe that Mikayla will not be using this lip shade for her wedding.

A social media user @karam.rodtriguez4908 reacted to a YouTube video shared by Spill Sesh and called Mikayla an "opportunist."

"She won't actually wear it" - Social media users react to e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo drama

A YouTuber @SpillSesh shared a video explaining the controversy and said:

"Mikayla is saying all good things about e.l.f because the Cosmetic company collaborated with her and is going to watch whatever she says about their products."

Several social media users took to the comments section of the video and said that they are looking forward to seeing whether Mikayla will in fact wear this lip shade on her wedding day. They also accused her of being a "sellout" and letting go of her authenticity to make money. Individuals also stated that they do not trust any brands that join hands with Mikayla.

Mikayla Nogueira's "lashlighting" controversy

This is not the first time that Mikayla has received criticism from social media users. On January 24, 2023, a video on TikTok went viral in which she was seen testing out the new L'Oréal Telescopic Lift mascara. In the video, she praised the brand and said that the product changed her life.

However, internet users were disappointed after they noticed that she applied false lashes. Several individuals mocked her and said that they expected her to give them honest reviews instead of "lashlighting" them.

Mikayla also received flack when a recent video featuring a waitress exposing her for her rude behavior at a restaurant did the rounds online.

For those unaware, Mikayla Nogueira is a popular social media influencer. She posts videos online about makeup and skincare and has collaborated with several cosmetic brands in the past.

