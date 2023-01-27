Ranked: 10 most-watched K-pop music videos of all time

From BLACKPINK to BTS, YouTube recently revealed the 10 most-watched K-pop music videos that have continued to garner attention in the years since their release.

Despite the genre being crowded with several show-stopping hits in the past few years, only a total of three K-pop artists sit on the list, once again proving the unmatched impact they've created in the industry.

The artists who proudly bear the title of being the only three who've popped up in the 10 most-watched K-pop music videos are legendary first-gen K-pop soloist PSY, along with third-gen K-pop groups BLACKPINK and BTS. Here's how their songs rank, however, not based on their views on YouTube but on their brilliance, according to We Got This Covered.

From BLACKPINK's Boombayah to BTS' DNA: Here are the 10 most-watched K-pop music videos of all time

10) Kill This Love by BLACKPINK

Released back in 2019, the song that talks about cutting ties with toxic love, takes tenth place in the most-watched K-pop music videos. Ranked amongst the many iconic releases that BLACKPINK has put forth, Kill This Love's music video has garnered over 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

The cinematography of the music video was quite commended, especially for the back-and-forths between the dark and bright esthetics. Though the video showcased their edgy fashion sense and intriguing concept, it still sits in last place out of the other iconic releases from BLACKPINK.

9) Gentleman by PSY

The first-gen K-pop soloist is known for his legendary releases that inevitably take over the internet. One such song, Gentleman by PSY, has gained over 1.5 billion views and pretty much anyone who even closely relates to K-pop would've heard the iconic line, "I'm a mother, father gentleman." at least once.

The song's music video held the place of gaining the most views in under 24 hours for over nine years. It was also once the fastest music video to hit 100 million views. Given that PSY puts forth the most exciting and intriguing music, the fact that his song ranks ninth on the list of most-watched K-pop videos doesn't come as a surprise to many.

8) DDU-DU-DDU-DU by BLACKPINK

Another worldwide hit from BLACKPINK that sits on the list of most-watched K-pop videos is DDU-DU-DDU-DU, with over 1.9 billion views.

The song garnered a lot of attention for its catchy lyrics and addictive choreography that had almost everyone in the fandom dancing. A given for most BLACKPINK music videos, bright pink-hued flashes with subtle pops of their dark concept can also be seen in DDU-DU-DDU-DU's video as well.

7) Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) by BTS

The first BTS song on the list of most-watched K-pop music videos is Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), a pre-release single that features on Love Yourself: Her album.

The song received a lot of love from ARMYs for its unique concept and intriguing music video. Moreover, given that this was the septet's first collab with famous DJ and EDM artist Steve Aoki, everything about the street-styled song attracted fans.

6) Boombayah by BLACKPINK

Featuring BLACKPINK again, the song that takes sixth place in the most-watched K-pop music videos is Boombayah. In one of their earliest releases, back in 2016, the song bagged its spot as an iconic K-pop song with many from the fandom.

As a beginning of their colorful and pink-filled concept, Boombayah has received over 1.4 billion views as of yet. While many might find the music video to be simplistic, others believe it has had a great influence in the K-pop industry.

5) DNA by BTS

An intriguing music video that plays with colors, shapes, and geometries, BTS' DNA ranks fifth on the list of most-watched K-pop music videos of all time.

Showcasing their "aegyo" and impressively synchronized choreography, the song has garnered over 1.4 billion views. It is also known to sit as one of the many starter-songs for fresh K-pop fans who're just entering the fandom.

4) Boy With Luv by BTS

Another iconic collaboration of BTS featuring popular western artist Halsey, Boy With Luv quite literally broke the internet with its funky tunes and fun choreography.

Since it's quite rare to see the septet pull bright and flashy concepts, the popping choice of color pallette in the music video impressed and intrigued many fans. Halsey's sweet interactions with the boys in the music video also naturally forced people to watch it on repeat.

3) How You Like That (Dance Performance Video) by BLACKPINK

The last BLACKPINK song to sit on the list of most-watched K-pop music videos is their single, How You Like That. However, the twist here is that it's the Dance Performance Video and not the official music video. While the latter video earned over 1.1 billion views, the dance performance video one-upped it with 1.2 billion views.

However, this might not be surprising to many, given that BLACPINK are known for their show-stopping performances and impressive dance moves. Though the video was nothing extravagant, the four members displaying amazing charisma as they rolled out the How You Like That choreography in front of a pink background was a reason to influence the audience.

2) Gangnam Style by PSY

The most legendary K-pop song with its never-ending influence that sits second on the list of most-watched K-pop music videos is Gangnam Style by PSY. With a whopping 4.5 billion, it quite simply proves that no K-pop act can beat the record anytime given that the views only continue to increase by the day.

From its addictive choreography to catchy beats, it became a monumental song in the industry, growing even outside the context of K-pop. To date, the choreography has been performed at award shows and music festivals by PSY and other K-pop artists, slowly turning into rituals of sorts.

1) Dynamite by BTS

The song that takes the throne among the most competitive list of most-watched K-pop music videos of all time is Dynamite by BTS. The first full-English single by BTS, despite its experimental edge, saw incredible success both commercially and among their fans.

Released in the heat of Covid-19 days, the song was an effort from the seven-member K-pop boy group to lighten up the days of their fans and it did more than just that.

While the rankings of the most-watched K-pop music videos don't stand aligned with the views they've gained, the brilliance and influence they've had on the fandom and the industry places them is a unique ranking that's listed above.

