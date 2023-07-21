Does Jason Aldean write his own songs? Try That in a Small Town lyrics controversy explained

Jason Aldean recently released his new country song Try That in a Small Town, which has got the internet quite riled up. The song lyrics were written by Kelley Lovelace, Tully Kennedy, Neil Thrasher, and Kurt Allison. Jason Aldean himself hasn’t written any of his songs since 2009.

Aldean told Apple Music, “My problem was always and still is. It’s not that I don’t write or can’t write.” He added that he is his own worst critic.

The American singer’s last contribution to song lyrics was with Keep the Girl from his third album, Wide Open. Try That in a Small Town has been speculated to be racist and pro-lynching.

Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean pic.twitter.com/b5E92j0YQ5 When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of “we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.” It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Why did Jason Aldean's song, Try That in a Small Town, spark controversy?

Try That in a Small Town starts with Jason Aldean performing in front of a white building with his band. According to Variety, the location is where Henry Choate was dragged by a white lynch mob and hanged in 1927. The white building has a projector aligned to it, showing shots of riots and gun violence. There are clips of people burning the American flag and robbing stores.

Shannon Watts, a gun violence prevention activist, took to Twitter to express her displeasure about the music video. She said Jason Aldean and his friends “will shoot you if you try to take their guns.”

In her tweet, she added the lyrics of Try That in a Small Town music video.

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts [email protected] _Aldean - who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more - has recorded a song called “Try That In A Small Town” about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns. pic.twitter.com/hWGdEgS33v

Shannon's post went viral, and many netizens came forward to criticize Aldean and the music video.

VA Tech? Small college town.

Newtown? Small New England town.

Parkland? Small town that had just been voted Florida's *safest* town.



Most mass shootings occur in *small towns* @Jason_Aldean. Your listeners are dying. Uvalde? Small town.VA Tech? Small college town.Newtown? Small New England town.Parkland? Small town that had just been voted Florida's *safest* town.Most mass shootings occur in *small towns* @Jason_Aldean. Your listeners are dying. twitter.com/shannonrwatts/…

User @MsPackyetti also continued her remark by analyzing the lyrics of the video, calling it a "racist dog whistle."

Invoking "urban" crimes that we better not do in "his" (sundown) "town."



This is for the "what about Chicago??" crowd Just 1 look at the lyrics & you see that beyond this being so insensitive to the small town folks dying from gun violence, it is also just a racist dog whistleInvoking "urban" crimes that we better not do in "his" (sundown) "town."This is for the "what about Chicago??" crowd pic.twitter.com/ekDfPRBI70

In response to all the criticism and accusations, Jason Aldean posted a story on his Instagram story.

Jason Aldean's response to the hate he received for his music video (Image via Instagram/@jasonaldean)

He started by saying,

"In the past 24 hour I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests."

The country singer called the references baseless and dangerous. Aldean explained the meaning behind the music video. He said the song is about the community he grew up in, where everyone cared for “neighbors” regardless of background and belief.

Country Music Television has pulled the song out of rotation

Aldean performed on the stage of CMA Fest 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean, 46, is an American country music singer from Georgia, USA. Aldean is known to be a spokesperson for pro-Trump politics and a supporter of gun possession. He has released 10 albums and 40 singles with Broken Bow Records since 2005. Jason Aldean usually does not write lyrics to his songs. The last song he contributed with lyrics was in 2009 when he co-wrote a song from his third album Wide Open, called Keep the Girl.

Try That in a Small Town was produced by Michael Knox, Aldean's longtime producer friend. After the Try That in a Small Town music video received immense backlash, Country Music Television pulled the song out of rotation. It was confirmed by USA TODAY, which received an email from a CMT spokesperson.