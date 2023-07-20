Where does Pat Boone live? Jesse Watters trolled for bringing yesteryear singer to defend Jason Aldean 

On Wednesday night, July 19, Fox News conservative political commentator Jesse Waters invited yesteryear country singer Pat Boone, on his show Jesse Watters Primetime to defend contemporary country singer Jason Aldean. The latter has recently been under fire online for the controversial music video of his song Try That In A Small Town, the lyrics of which were deemed as racist and pro-lynching.

Pat Boone, once a successful country pop singer who sold around 45 million records over his decades-old career, now lives in California with his family. Calling him to defend Jason Aldean on air was deemed as a wrong move by netizens, who trolled Jesse Watters for it, as soon as the interview video surfaced on Twitter.

Interestingly, the latest episode’s topic was “Woke Mob Tries to End Aldean’s Career,” which began with Watters asking Boone:

“Pat, what is happening to country music?”

The latter instantly replied with:

“It’s gotten sick. I can’t believe it’s country music.”

Pat Boone lives in a 48,000 square feet Beverly Hills mansion

Now 89 years old, Pat Boone is originally from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent his boyhood before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in his late adolescence where he started off his country/pop music career. However, he has lived for the last five decades in his Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, California, where he lived with his now-late wife of 65 years, Shirley Boone, who died in January 2019 at the age of 84.

The house is spread across 48,000 square feet, with 7000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. He is believed to be living in his mansion with her four daughters -- Cheryl, Linda, Debby, and Laura -- along with their respective families. His eldest daughter and the third one have also followed in their father’s footsteps and pursued music as a career.

Interestingly, in 2014, Pat Boone decided to sell his mansion for a whopping 18.5 million dollars. However, he later reportedly changed his mind. The country singer's last release was in early 2023, when he released a single called Grits that was quite a hit.

“Pat Boone? JFC you guys are so desperate”: Netizens slam Fox News and Jesse Watters for using Pat Boone as Jason Aldean’s defence

In the four-minute footage that has surfaced of Pat Boone talking to Fox News anchor Jesse Watters about country music’s current status and the Jason Aldean controversy, Boone is seen taking a sarcastic stand throughout. He begins by saying:

“Country music has always been supportive of opposing America’s enemies and taking into account that many of our enemies run our own house, they live in our own country, in our own streets, and in our small towns called Beverly Hills.”

He then went on to say how places like Beverly Hills also got “messed up” in broad daylight a while back and police had to evacuate the residents and conduct a thorough search to locate the disrupters. He also mentioned how his female neighbor was waiting in her own house hoping that the guy causing all the trouble would come in.

Pat Boone then continued by drawing up a Colt 44 on camera and saying how his gun was similar to the one Jason Aldean talks about in his song. He also explained how his pistol was a gift from his grandfather just like Jason’s:

“These guns were to defend families, defend property, and small towns.”

He clarified how the firearms are never meant for offense or animal hunting but simply to “defend your family’s honor and lives.”

Boone added how small-town American has always been known for defending their families and communities and not for killing anybody on the streets, breaking into stores, or depriving citizens of any kind. He wrapped up by saying:

“For anybody, country music or not, to take a stand against that, against us taking a stand for our own rights and our own protection is sick, is just immoral sickness. I can’t believe anybody is criticizing Jason.”

To this, Jesse Watters instantly replied that nobody could believe it as it was “absolutely absurd” and then thanked Boone for his “colorful and extremely articulate description of small-town American values.”

Many netizens took to Twitter to slam Fox News and Jesse Watters for bringing him on the show just to defend Jason Aldean. Here are what some of them wrote under Jesse Watters' tweet sharing his conversation with Boone:

DTPrez @debmintx Wow, Pat Boone was on Jesse Watters defending Jason Aldean and talking about small town values. His small town happens to be Beverly Hills lol, but he gets the point of the song and thinks it's a moral sickness that country music is canceling it. (Pat is 89 and sharper than Joe.) pic.twitter.com/imUArXEjq5

Pat Boone was a successful country singer who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s. Besides being a singer, he was also an actor and composer who sold over 45 million records and had 38 top 40 hits of all time. He also appeared in 12 Hollywood films, including April Love (1957), Goodbye Charlie (1964), Boonville Redemption (2016), and very recently The Mulligan (2022).

As per Billboard, he was the second-biggest charting artist of his time, right behind Elvis Presley. Some of his notable musical works include Pat Boone (debut album), I’ll See You In My Dreams, Ain’t That A Shame, and American Glory among others.