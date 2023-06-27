What did Elvis Presley’s step brother say about the musician’s death? David Stanley’s claims revealed

Elvis Presley's stepbrother David Stanley has been featured in a new documentary, titled Elvis' Women, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May 2023. David has made some shocking claims about Elvis' death in the documentary, saying:

"He premeditated taking the medications that killed him. Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn't take it any more."

David is one of the stepbrothers of Elvis Presley, alongside Danny. David and Danny were born to Elvis' stepfather Vernon Presley, who was married to Elvis' mother, Gladys, from 1948 to 1958.

bee @dontbeecruel trailer for 'elvis' women' premiering this week on amazon prime video trailer for 'elvis' women' premiering this week on amazon prime video 📼 https://t.co/riJyz7IiMU

Elvis' Women emphasizes on the marriage of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, alongside the former's other complex romantic relationships. His songs with questionable lyrics have also been discussed in the documentary.

The documentary's synopsis says that it aims to "uncover a man who was much more complex than the public perception of the titular American icon."

"Could talk the socks off [of] you": What David Stanley said about Elvis Presley's controversial relationships

lui dreams @skyluiblue Elvis’ Women is essential and at times uncomfortable viewing. Stars are all too human sometimes and we must accept their flaws and the truth. Elvis’ Women is essential and at times uncomfortable viewing. Stars are all too human sometimes and we must accept their flaws and the truth. https://t.co/Sk7aKzBMhw

According to Stanley, Elvis could not live anymore with the fears of the relationships he reportedly had with teen girls. David revealed that Elvis was attracted to teenage girls who were about 15 or 16, and it was a miracle that no one caught him. Explaining the reason for the same, he added:

"He got away with things most people didn't, because of the money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off [of] you."

Elvis' relationships have been mentioned in Joel Williamson's book, Elvis Presley: A Southern Life, which stated that during his tour, he was accompanied by three girls who were 14. Elvis' nurse Letitia Kirk once claimed that she witnessed many teenage girls entering into Graceland, his mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis also came under the spotlight for his highly publicized relationship and subsequent marriage to Priscilla Presley. The two exchanged vows in May 1967. After going through a lot of ups and downs, the duo divorced in 1972.

Priscilla later wrote a memoir, titled Elvis and Me, and it featured all the details about her relationship with Elvis, starting from their first meeting to the divorce.

Priscilla will be based on Priscilla Presley's memoir

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's relationship will be featured in an upcoming biographical film (Image via Getty Images)

Priscilla is an upcoming adaptation of Priscilla Presley's memoir. Releasing in October 2023, the film will feature Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles.

A few members of the Elvis estate have also expressed their frustration with the film, calling it a misrepresentation of facts. Those close to the estate said that they were not aware of the film being made and called it an opportunity to gain financial benefits.

One of the estate officials who watched the film claimed that it looked like a "college film." Priscilla also shared an Instagram post, addressing the upcoming adaptation of her memoir, directed by Sofia Coppola, and wrote:

"She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone an emotional journey."

In 1977, Elvis Presley was discovered unresponsive in the bathroom of his estate, Graceland, and was immediately taken to the Baptist Memorial Hospital. He subsequently died at the age of 42.

Poll : 0 votes