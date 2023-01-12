How much did Prince Harry get for his book? Earnings explored amid release of explosive memoir, Spare

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was released to the public on January 10, 2023. The Duke of Sussex disclosed a lot of details in the book that he had never spoken of to anyone.

Prince Harry signed a deal with Penguin Random House in 2021, and considering that factor, people have been talking about the amount of money he earned from the deal. The book is already on sale, with the hardback being priced at £28 and the audio at £20.

The Late Show @colbertlateshow "Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan." — Prince Harry tells #Colbert , adding that his "words are not dangerous," but the spin on his "words are very dangerous." #Spare "Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan." — Prince Harry tells #Colbert, adding that his "words are not dangerous," but the spin on his "words are very dangerous." #Spare https://t.co/FnjEZ0QnQl

Now, according to the BBC, Penguin Random House reportedly paid an advance amount of $20 million to Prince Harry. ET Canada stated that the deal includes four editions, with a price rate of somewhere from $35 to $40 million. However, official figures are yet to be disclosed.

Harry also stated that some of the profits shall be donated to his organization Sentebale, which aims to help children from Africa who have been diagnosed with HIV.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare becomes a bestseller on Amazon

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has reached the top spot in the bestseller segment of Amazon in the UK. An official release on January 10 disclosed that it broke several records in terms of pre-orders.

The memoir gained recognition when a few excerpts were leaked and a lot of details mentioned in the book were released to the public. This increased the audience's curiosity to read the book, which led to more sales.

Prince Harry has disclosed a lot of details about his life in Spare (Image via Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Another reason for the great sale numbers has been the price, which decreased to £14 on Amazon when pre-sales started. The book had already been on the list of bestsellers ever since it was officially announced in 2022. Waterstones' non-fiction category manager John Cotterill said that the book had the highest sales there, and went on to say:

“We expect the high customer interest to be sustained on and after publication, with everything pointing to Spare being one of 2023’s bestsellers.”

Richard Palmer @RoyalReporter A slow start to sales of Prince Harry’s memoir at some bookstores this morning. At this Waterstones in London there were plenty of photographers but just one woman in the queue. Pics by @ianvogler A slow start to sales of Prince Harry’s memoir at some bookstores this morning. At this Waterstones in London there were plenty of photographers but just one woman in the queue. Pics by @ianvogler https://t.co/fRASQCRTXD

However, sales have been low at independent bookstores as they have been unable to offer better discounts. Dulwich-based Village Books stated that they received a lesser number of pre-orders and have fewer expectations since major details from the book had already been revealed.

Major details from Prince Harry’s life revealed in Spare

On January 5, Prince Harry’s Spare accidentally went on sale in Spain and some excerpts from the book were leaked. The memoir states that his father, King Charles III, reportedly told Princess Diana after his birth that she gave him a “Spare” and an “Heir.”

Harry also talked about how he was addicted to cocaine when he was a teenager and lost his virginity to an older woman. He had a dispute with his brother Prince William twice, and they also fought when the latter reportedly described Meghan Markle as rude and difficult.

Harry and William once asked their father not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, and following his mother’s demise, Harry approached an influential woman for help. He also wrote that he suffers panic attacks when he is preparing for a speech or an interview.

