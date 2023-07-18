"Your mom is now a national treasure": Jesse Watters mother wins over the internet with savage on-air advice

Jesse Watters is going viral online after his mother called-in during his latest Fox News appearance. The political commentator recently replaced Tucker Carlson and his famous 8pm show slot. Watters' mother warned her son not to "tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes" regarding President Joe Biden, which left the internet in a frenzy.

Jesse Watters asked his Democrat mother Anne Watters as to how she was liking the show and if she had any advice for him. The journalist went on to receive a series of blunders he should be avoiding. It seems like the mother and child psychologist was giving hints about how her son must avoid the fate of Tucker Carlson’s.

While referring to her son as “honeybun” on national news, Anne Watters added:

“We are so proud of you and your accomplishments, and you’ve worked so hard. Now let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions- do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes, we do not want to lose you and we do not want lawsuits.”

Anne Watters went on to cite the Hippocratic Oath and asked her son to “do no harm” and “be kind.” She added:

“Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There has really been enough Biden-bashing and the laptop is old. Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest in other people’s bodies and talk about that.”

Continuing to direct her son, Anne Watters asked him to encourage seeking “solutions, versues fanning the flames.” She also said:

“You could encourage that Bedminister friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat.”

It seems like Anne Watters was referring to former President Donald Trump’s previous career as a reality television show host.

Unsurprisingly Jesse Watters appeared exasperated by his mother’s advise but continued to listen to her.

Netizens respond to Jesse Watters and his mother’s hilarious conversation

Internet users were fascinated by the television segment and endlessly chuckled at the occurrence. Many could not believe that Jesse Watters was being lectured by his mother on Fox News. Several netizens admired Anne’s views. A few reactions read:

Everything to know about Jesse Watters

Watters is a conservative political commentator, television host and producer. He joined Fox News in 2002. Since then, he has risen through the ranks and has become a prominent television personality. He is best known for his Watters’ World segment which features street interviews and political commentary.

In 2017, he joined Fox News’ The Five panel as a co-host where he and other hosts discussed political issues.

Prior to becoming a newsman, the Philadelphia-native studied at Trinity College in Hartford where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. He also studied at the William Pen Charter School.

He replaced Tucker Carlson after Fox News agreed to a shocking $787.5 million legal settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The latter organization accused Carlson and other journalists for spreading false information about the 2020 presidential elections.