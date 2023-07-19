"Openly radicalizing his fans": Jason Aldean gun song controversy explained as lyrics spark online outrage

Jason Aldean has found himself at the centre of a storm of criticism following the release of his latest music video, Try That in a Small Town. The song features controversial imagery involving guns and police protesters. However, it is the lyrics, in particular, that have earned the singer flak from all quarters.

The opening lines of the song are as follows:

"Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk/Carjack an old lady at a red light/Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store/Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like/Cuss out a cop, spit in his face/Stomp on the flag and light it up/Yeah, ya think you're tough.

In the music video of the track, Aldean portrays a character caught in the midst of a tumultuous and divided society. It showcases scenes of individuals expressing their frustrations through peaceful protests against law enforcement, symbolizing the ongoing conversations surrounding police brutality and social justice issues.

What some also found concerning was that the video incorporates shots of Aldean holding firearms, highlighting the complex and sensitive topic of gun ownership.

Naturally, several social media users slammed Aldean, with user @jimstewartson accusing him of "radicalizing his fans into white nationalist vigilante violence."

Social media users call out Jason Aldean for the controversial lyrics of his latest song

The chorus of Try That in a Small Town goes as follows:

"Well, try that in a small town/See how far ya make it down the road/Around here, we take care of our own/You cross that line, it won't take long/For you to find out, I recommend you don't/Try that in a small town."

Almost immediately after its release, the song's lyrics ignited a wave of criticism from various quarters. Critics argued that the lyrics promote a potentially dangerous narrative by depicting firearms in conjunction with the protesters. They assert that this imagery could be misinterpreted or misused, potentially fueling violence or misunderstanding in an already tense societal climate.

Several internet users called Jason out for making a song which promotes gun violence. Many users said that it trivializes important issues, such as police reform and the complexities of gun control, by blending them into a commercial entertainment format.

Many also claimed that the video may be seen as an endorsement or glamorization of violence, given Aldean's previous involvement in a mass shooting incident during a concert in 2017.

Leigh Love @loveleighlove Jason Aldean’s new song, “Try That In A Small Town” is not only reminding people that sun down towns exists, but that he loves them. Don’t even listen or watch to give him the views, but read the very scary lyrics. It’s like he forgot about the January 6 insurrection

chris evans @notcapnamerica The lyrics to that Jason Aldean song is giving sundown town lynching

Matt @SmileyM0N



Jason Aldean county: please be nice to cops and let me sing a song about how I'm scared of big cities Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of “we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.” It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Old country: We are outlaws and let me perform a concert for these prisoners.Jason Aldean county: please be nice to cops and let me sing a song about how I'm scared of big cities twitter.com/Jason_Aldean/s…

ROSIE RIVETED @ROSIERIVETED1 @Jason_Aldean Or you and your small town friends will run off the stage just like you did in Vegas right while leaving fans to be killed? Talk tough in songs all you want we all saw the real Jason's cowardly reaction to gun violence so why glorify it?

Seamus Murphy @seamus317713 I just watched/heard about 45 seconds of the new Jason Aldean video/song and it is absolute right wing propaganda. "try that in a small town, we take care of our own" ok well the small town my wife grew up in knew of abuse and no one did anything

Tarence Ray @tarenceray Funniest thing about that Jason Aldean song about small towns is he opens up with a nod to the Knockout Game

Ashton Pittman @ashtonpittman



That's where Aldean chose to sing about murdering people who don't respect police. Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of “we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.” It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jason Aldean shot this at the site where a white lynch mob strung Henry Choate up at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., after dragging his body through the streets with a car in 1927.That's where Aldean chose to sing about murdering people who don't respect police. twitter.com/jason_aldean/s…

It is worth noting that the singer has not yet commented on the massive online backlash against him.

Jason Aldean had previously expressed his concerns about how easy it is for people to get guns. He spoke up after a terrible incident in October 2017, where a mass shooter killed 58 people and injured over 400 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Aldean was performing at the festival when the tragedy occurred.

Earlier, Jason Aldean was dropped by his PR team because he and his wife made a controversial remark about transgender children

This is not the first time that Jason Aldean has landed himself in a controversy. In the past, Aldean's publicity team parted ways with him following controversial remarks made by him and his wife, Brittany Aldean, regarding transgender children.

Last year, Brittany Aldean, a beauty blogger, posted an Instagram video expressing gratitude towards her parents for not letting her change her gender during her tomboy phase:

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she wrote.

In response, Jason Aldean humorously replied:

"Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, 'cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

At that time, he received massive backlash online.