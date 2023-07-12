"Yall surprised bout this red neck": What did Dog The Bounty Hunter say revealed as TV star garners backlash for homophobic rant

Dog The Bounty Hunter left social media users in shock after a video of his homophobic rant came crashing by recently, wherein the TV star can be seen with his wife, Francie. As the host, Sharell Barrera, asked the duo about transgender children and LGBTQ+ kids, Dog The Bounty Hunter shockingly stated:

“Jesus was not a sissy and that we don't need any more sissy men."

He then went on and blamed the parents and claimed that they don’t go out to church often, and that’s why the kids end up changing their s*xuality, adding:

“For many years, these holy rollers have done just that, rolled around. And you see where they’ve got us now. They’ve got kids changing their s*xuality. They talk about tithing more than they do about what’s going on.”

He then talked about stopping and rebuking them and claimed that there is a need for men and women who “stand up and speak against evil.” Furthermore, he also claimed that he too has many friends and family who belong to the LGBTQ+ community, however, he admits that he feels that “that’s not the way God made us.”

As the interview made rounds on social media, it outraged many, who commented on a video uploaded by the Instagram account, @theneighborhoodtalk, and said:

Social media users bashed the reality star as he poured in his thoughts about transgender children, and LGBTQ+ kids. (Image via Instagram)

Dog The Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, is a well-known actor and producer. He is known for his work in Sharknado 4, Dog The Bounty Hunter, Hawaii Five, and much more. He had been married to five women previously before he tied the knot to his current wife, Francie Frane, in September 2021.

"He's the picture of morality": Social media users bash Dog The Bounty Hunter for his comments on kids changing their s*xuality

Netizens recently bashed Dog The Bounty Hunter as he poured in his strong thoughts during an interview with Sharell Barrera, who is the founder of an online Christian ministry. As the @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded the video on Instagram, here is how social media users reacted:

At the moment, neither Dog The Bounty Hunter nor his wife have addressed the backlash. However, negative comments continue to pour in, as the reality star’s thoughts on homophobia rightfully did not sit well with the social media users.

