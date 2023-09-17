Why is Maren Morris leaving country music? Details explored

Maren Morris, the 33-year-old Grammy Award-winning American songwriter and singer, announced her departure from the world of country music on Friday, September 15, 2023. She shared the news along with the release of her two new songs, Get the Hell Out of Here and The Tree.

Ever since the news of Maren Morris bidding goodbye to country music surfaced online, fans of the singer have been quite curious to learn the reason behind her decision. In a statement, she wrote:

"These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years, but also how my navigation is finally pointing towards the future, whatever that may be or sound like,...Honoring where I’ve been and what I’ve achieved in country music, but also freely moving forward."

Maren Morris leaves the world of country music as "it's burning itself down"

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the highly renowned singer Maren Morris opened up about her decision to leave country music behind and take a step forward in a new direction. During the interview, she also spoke about all the socio-political reasons behind her choice.

"After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and hom*phobic and tr*nsphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it bu*t rock," she said.

The singer further stated:

"I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help."

In the interview, Maren Morris also spoke about Jason Aldean's controversial song, Try That in a Small Town. She explained that music is being used as a "toxic weapon" as she said:

"I think it’s a last bastion,...People are streaming these songs out of spite. It’s not out of true joy or love of the music. It’s to own the libs. And that’s so not what music is intended for. Music is supposed to be the voice of the oppressed — the actual oppressed. And now it’s being used as this really toxic weapon in culture wars."

During the Los Angeles Times interview, the 33-year-old singer and songwriter also shed light on the cracks she had been noticing in the world of country music. She emphasized the importance of speaking up when necessary.

"But the further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks,...And once you see it, you can’t unsee it. So you start doing everything you can with the little power you have to make things better. That doesn’t make you popular," she said.

She mentioned that anything this popular "should be scrutinized" if one wants to see progress.

"I always thought I’d have to do middle fingers in the air jumping out of an airplane, but I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy," she continued.

Fans are now excited to see what Maren Morris has in store for them in the future.