6 best-dressed celebrities in the U.S. Open 2023 tennis tournament

The best-dressed celebrities in the U.S. Open 2023 Tennis Tournament echo the harmonious melding of sport and style. With tennis being such an engaging spectacle, it offers celebrities a platform to parade their fashion sensibilities, making it a gala not just of sport, but also of fashion.

Tennis and fashion have long enjoyed an entwined history. Tennis courts, traditionally seen as arenas of athletic might, have also become stages that display best fashion moments. Over the decades, tennis outfits, evolving from modest and functional, have embraced the flair of fashion, making the sport a delightful treat for style enthusiasts.

Given the unrelenting heatwave in the U.S. and Canada, this year's celebrity styles naturally gravitated towards breezy, summer-friendly attires. We saw a delightful range from pristine tennis whites to edgy contemporary numbers, serving up an irresistible visual treat.

Katie Holmes and 5 other best-dressed celebrities in the U.S. Open 2023 Tennis tournament

1) Katie Holmes

Adorning straight-leg jeans and a cream tank, Katie added a touch of luxe with a Miu Miu sweater, dark shoulder bag, sunglasses, and ballet flats, showcasing her innate ability to blend the everyday with the exquisite.

Katie Holmes (Image via Getty)

This beautiful actress initially won the spotlight with her role as Joey Potter in the classic teen drama Dawson's Creek, has since carved a niche for herself in Hollywood with films like Batman Begins and Thank You for Smoking. At the U.S. Open, Katie exemplified casual elegance.

2) Queen Latifah

From her hits like U.N.I.T.Y. to Girls Trip, Queen Latifah turned famous as a rapper, singer, actress, and producer. At the U.S. Open, she exuded vibrancy with a Jimi Hendrix graphic tee.

Queen Latifah (Image via Getty)

Her decision to pair her graphic tee with an orange cargo skirt, made it a perfect combination of retro with the contemporary. The entire appearance of Latifah was accentuated by bold accessories.

3) Emma Watson

Paired with a black tank top, skinny belt, small handbag, and open-toe flat sandals, Emma gave a vibe of relaxed sophistication. Emma Watson is one of the most well-known global icons. She turned into a famous name as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series.

Emma Watson (Image via Getty)

As a UN Women Goodwill ambassador and a fierce advocate for women's rights, Emma has been a prominent name. Her performance in different movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Little Women, turned out to be a turning point in Emma’s career.

In the U.S. Open, she chose to opt for elegance with style following her daytime pantsuit.

4) Biebers

Justin Bieber, from his early days of "Baby" to his mature sounds in "Justice," has been a dominant force in the music industry. His wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), is a prominent fashion model, gracing numerous magazine covers and runways.

Biebers at U.S. Open (Image via Getty)

Their individualistic styles often make headlines, but at the U.S. Open, they presented a unified front. Donning matching oversized leather jackets, Justin and his wife exhibited their unique flair with individual accessories, harmoniously blending their distinctive styles.

5) Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem's name is deeply connected with feminism. From being a co-founder of "Ms. Magazine", her journalistic endeavors as well as her activism in the '60s and '70s left a remarkable mark. In the U.S. Open, her style choice showed her elegance and conviction.

Gloria Steinem (Image via Getty)

Opting for a classic all-black ensemble, she added a dash of panache with a statement gold belt, symbolizing her golden journey of activism.

6) Maren Morris

The list of one of the best-dressed celebrities in the U.S. Open end with Maren Morris. She has been a celebrated name in the country music scene, has amassed accolades and fans with hits like "The Bones" and "My Church." Her music transcends genres, often blending country with pop.

Maren Morris (Image via Getty)

At the tournament, she opted for a classic tennis look – a crisp white dress with a square neckline. The outfit, paired with matching white accessories, was both a nod to the sport's tradition and her own refined style.

To wrap up, the U.S. Open 2023 Tennis Tournament was not just a feast for sports enthusiasts but also a runway for fashion aficionados.

The chosen celebrities, with their distinctive styles, celebrated the essence of the sport while setting sartorial benchmarks, ensuring this edition remains etched in our memories for both its athletic and aesthetic brilliance.