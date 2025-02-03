"I need this on Spotify" — Internet reacts to Janelle Monáe dissing Nelly for performing at Trump's inauguration

On February 2, 2025, at a Grammys after-party in Los Angeles, Janelle Monáe delivered an impromptu freestyle condemning rapper Nelly for performing at former US President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. The moment, which unfolded over the beat of Nelly's 2002 hit Hot in Herre, quickly sparked online debates about political affiliations in the music industry.

During the after-party, Monáe made her stance clear, stating:

"I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump. I care about women. I care about Hispanics. I care about Spanish people. I care about Mexicans… I care about gay people."

Her words resonated with many attendees and social media users, who quickly reacted to the clip of her performance. While some supported her statement, others questioned the selective criticism of artists for their political affiliations.

Nelly, known for hits like Dilemma and Ride Wit Me, performed at Trump's inauguration concert on January 20, 2025. At the time, he defended his decision, stating that he viewed it as a performance for the office of the president rather than an endorsement of Trump himself.

Monáe's remarks sparked discussions across platforms, particularly on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Many users praised her for taking a stand, while others debated the consistency of criticism toward musicians with political ties.

"I need this on Spotify," on Reddit, one user commented.

Internet reacts to Janelle Monáe dissing Nelly for performing at Trump's inauguration (Image via Reddit/@Brown_Cow_Stunning7)

Some users expressed their frustration with Nelly's political choices.

"She literally made an entire visual album about the oppression of queer people by an authoritarian system. This is very on-brand for her," another user wrote.

"It is such a damn good song and he had to go and ruin it by being a MAGA loser," one user added.

Others, however, pointed out that several artists have performed at political events without facing backlash.

"Why didn’t they also call out Beyoncé for performing at Kamala Harris' event and getting paid $10 million?" one wrote on twitter.

"How about Snoop Dogg? He also kissed the ring with the Crypto performance," another added.

"She’s always been outspoken and badasss the industry needs more like her," someone tweeted.

Nelly's previous defense of his Trump performance

Nelly has addressed criticism of his performance at Trump's inauguration in the past. In an interview on the Willie D Live podcast on January 18, 2025, he said:

"I respect the office. This isn't politics. Politics for me is over; [Trump] won, he's the Commander-in-Chief... I love this country as well. It is an honor for me to perform for the President of the United States, regardless of who is in office."

On the other hand, Janelle Monáe has been vocal about social and political issues throughout her career. In addition to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and racial justice, she openly supported Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign. In a 2024 interview with Bossip, she contrasted Harris with Trump, stating:

"He’s a hateful person and he wants the rest of the world to exhibit that behavior, and that is dangerous. Kamala is about 'we,' where Trump is about 'me.' That’s the clear difference."

Janelle Monáe's latest album, The Age of Pleasure, was released in 2023 and is now available for fans to enjoy. In addition to her album release, Monáe has been performing at notable events. She is set to headline the upcoming Montreux Jazz Festival in Miami, held from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

