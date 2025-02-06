"After that Grammy speech too, girl?" - Fans react as Chappell Roan is accused of hypocrisy by nail artist

Celebrity nail artist Holly Muniz (@hollywiththegoodnails on Instagram) accused singer-songwriter Chappell Roan of hypocrisy after the latter reportedly didn’t pay for the nail art services she availed at the studio.

Taking to her Instagram on February 4, the nail artist shared a series of stories.

“I find it ironic that Chappell Roan called for livable wages for artists at the Grammy’s but didn’t want to pay for multiple nail sets & giving only 2 days' notice to create them. That exposure would be the payment. Strange,” one of the posts read.

In a follow-up post, Holly Muniz shared the screenshot of a May 2024 mail reportedly sent by Chappell Roan’s team, asking her whether she would be interested to “gift any [nail] sets for tagging and credit.” It further stated that the service would get the nail artist exposure via “press” from outlets such as Vogue and Nylon, and would be featured in the singer’s headline tour.

Holly Muniz calls out Chappell Roan. (Image via Reddit)

The mail, allegedly sent by one of Roan’s employees Alexandria Smith, also mentioned that the job was conveyed on short notice and was on behalf of the Pink Pony Club songstress and her stylist, Genesis Webb.

In another Story, the nail artist added:

“Moral of the story… Pay your artists their worth. Regardless. Free nails are never free - we spend hours and hours on our craft and exposure pays zero bills. We deserve to be paid too.”

Chappell being called out by nail artist. (Image via Reddit)

In the wake of these claims, the internet is reacting to Chappell Roan seemingly being a hypocrite following her now-viral Grammys speech where she advocated for “livable wage and healthcare” for artists, especially the up-and-coming ones.

For instance, Reddit user @Cultural-Party1876 commented on the @r/Fauxmoi community page sharing Alexandria Smith’s IG Stories.

“Yikes… after that Grammy speech too, girl?? Disappointed and embarrassing. She needs to keep her team in check,” the Redditor wrote.

A Reddit user remarks on Chappell Roan's alleged hypocrisy. (Image via Reddit)

Many others joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform. Here are some reactions.

Netizens comment on nail artist's accusation against Chappell. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users respond to nail artist's allegations against Roan. (Image via Reddit)

In her Instagram stories, Holly Muniz also shared the screenshot of her reply to the alleged mail from Chappell’s team citing she didn’t provide her nail sets for “exposure” and instead valued “fair compensations" for her work. The nail artist also mentioned her interest in “future opportunities for paid collaborations,” but claimed to have never heard back from them since.

“Unfortunately for them, I know my worth and I politely declined – and no, I got zero response, lol…” Holly’s caption read.

Holly Muniz, who has 102,000 followers on Instagram, at the time of writing, has collaborated with A-listers including rapper Cardi B, who has been often featured on her page.

So far, neither Chappell Roan nor her team/ representatives have addressed the matter.

Exploring what Chappell Roan said about fair wages at the Grammys

The 67th annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the night of Sunday, February 2. Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan won the award for Best New Artist besides her five other nominations. During her speech, she rallied for fair wages in the music industry and urged record labels to treat artists better.

“I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry, profiting millions of dollars off of artists, would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists,” Roan shared.

She went on to narrate her own experience where she was signed to a record collective as a teenager during the COVID-19 pandemic but didn’t receive any proper benefits.

“Like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance. It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system, and so dehumanized to not have help… If my label would have prioritized artist health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to,” the 26-year-old added.

Chappell Roan ended her monologue by asking, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” and earned a huge applause from the audience. Later, her fans praised her on social media for advocating for livable wages and health insurance.

