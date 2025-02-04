"That was fast" — Internet reacts to Bratz recreating Chappell Roan’s, Doechii’s, and Lady Gaga’s Grammy looks

On Tuesday, February 4, @PopCrave uploaded a tweet, sharing pictures of three new Bratz dolls that were inspired by the Grammy outfits of Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, and Doechii, displaying a remarkable resemblance.

Expand Tweet

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 1 million views, 141K likes, and 8K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"That was fast."

Expand Tweet

Some netizens praised Bratz for their speed, while others complimented their precise art.

"no one moves faster than Bratz doll maker team" - commented an X user.

"They nailed doechii’s look omg" - wrote another.

"WAITTTT THESE ARE AMAZINGGGG" - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, some netizens compared Chappell Roan's doll for its Tim Burton resemblance.

"Chappell is giving Tim burton I love it" - replied a fourth X user.

"That sounds like such a fun and creative twist on the iconic Grammy looks! Bratz dolls definitely know how to bring fashion to life in their own unique way!" - wrote a fifth one.

"When Gaga sang Plastic Doll thats not what she meant" - commented a sixth netizen.

Chappell Roan and Doechii took home their first Grammy on Sunday

Expand Tweet

The recreation of Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Lady Gaga's Grammy look as Bratz dolls comes two days after the first two took home their first Grammy on Sunday.

Chappell Roan, who was nominated in six categories at the event - including all big four - ended up winning the Best New Artist award, defeating Teddy Swims, Doechii, Raye, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Khruangbin, and Sabrina Carpenter.

In her acceptance speech, the Pink Pony Club singer said:

"I told myself if I ever won a GRAMMY and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists."

Doechii also bagged her first award on Sunday, as her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal (2024), won the Best Rap Album award, beating Eminem, Future & Metro Boomin', J. Cole, and Common & Pete Rock.

In her acceptance speech, the DENIAL IS A RIVER singer shared how she had "bared my life" in the project. She dedicated her victory to all the Black girls and women watching, saying:

"Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here, that you're too dark or that you're not smart enough or that you're too dramatic or you're too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are — and I am a testimony!"

Another female artist who debuted her Grammy victory this year was Sabrina Carpenter - who took home not just one but two awards on Sunday.

The Nonsense singer was nominated in six categories, including the big four. Her 2024 album, Short n' Sweet, won the Best Pop Vocal Album award, while her hit track, Espresso, fetched her Best Pop Solo Performance.

Charli XCX also won her first three Grammys on Sunday. The Brat singer had earned six nominations and won half of them. Two of her victories - Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package - were attributed to her 2024 album. The third one - Best Dance Pop Recording - was for Von Dutch.

Besides Roan, Doechii, Sabrina, and Charli, Beyoncé created history as the first Black woman to ever win the Album of the Year award - for her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The Single Ladies singer has won 35 Grammys so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback