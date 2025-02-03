"Heroes and Sheroes!" — Netizens react to LA firefighters presenting Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2025

The 2025 Grammys saw a new tradition as members of the Los Angeles Fire Department were invited on stage to present the Album of the Year Award on Sunday, February 2.

The gesture comes in light of the hard work the firefighters have put in throughout January 2025 to tackle the multiple wildfires spread across LA neighborhoods. It was even more significant since the 67th Grammys was hosted in LA's Crypto.com Arena.

On Monday, @PopCrave uploaded a tweet about it on X, which has since gone viral, receiving over 140K views and 3K likes within hours.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Heroes and Sheroes!"

Expand Tweet

Some netizens expressed their appreciation for the firefighters in tackling the wildfires.

"Wow so amazing they worked hard the first responders" - commented an X user.

"I'm glad the fire department is part of tonight's #GRAMMYS" - posted a second one.

"Solidarity with those affected by the fire in LA" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others called it a "unique and impactful moment".

"It’s giving the working class being paraded on stage in front of all the elites in the Hunger Games" - replied a fourth user.

"The Los Angeles Fire Department presenting Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs is such a unique and impactful moment!" - posted a fifth one.

"What a wild choice for a presenter." - commented a sixth netizen.

Besides Album of the Year, Beyoncé also won two other Grammys on Sunday - Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted.

Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Album of the Year at Grammys

Expand Tweet

As Beyoncé's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter (2024), won the Album of the Year award at the Grammys, it made Queen Bey the first-ever Black woman to win in that category.

She defeated Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol 4, Charli XCX's Brat, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet, Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, André 3000's New Blue Sun, and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft.

As Beyoncé's name was announced as the winner on the stage, she appeared tearful, embracing her husband, Jay-Z, Elle reported. The Waka Waka singer then walked to the stage with her daughter, Blue Ivy, accompanying her.

While Bey kept her award acceptance speech short, she did remark about having waited for the honor for a long time, saying:

"I’d like to thank and acknowledge and praise all of the firefighters for keeping us safe. I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless y’all. Thank you so much."

Linda Martell - who was referenced in Beyonce's speech - is the first Black female country artist to have gained commercial success. The Single Ladies singer has also honored Martell in her album. Among the audience, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish were seen tearing up as Bey spoke.

Since 2004, Beyoncé has received 99 Grammy nominations and won 35 of them. In the Album of the Year category, she has been nominated five times in the past - for Renaissance (2022), Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé (2013), The Fame Monster (2009), and I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008).

Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year Award at Grammy last year, marking her fourth win - having previously won it in 2021, 2016, and 2010.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback