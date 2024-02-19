Florence Pugh’s look for BAFTA Awards 2024 wows fans: “A work of art"

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, Florence Pugh strutted the red carpet for the BAFTA Awards 2024. She wore an adorable black and silver embellished outfit with a cape for the event. Besides Florence, many other prominent personalities graced the red carpet with their stylish looks and fashion statements, including Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Dua Lipa, and more.

The 77th EE BAFTA Awards 2024 were organized at Royal Festival Hall. The Little Women star’s appearance at this year’s event impressed her fans a lot. Her followers flooded social media with praise; one of them even said:

One of Florence Pugh's fans remarked (Image via Instagram/@harrisreed)

More details about the Florence Pugh’s look for BAFTA Awards 2024

Florence Pugh wore a completely custom outfit that Harris Reed created for the awards ceremony.

Additionally, Pugh's heels boasted a block heel that was at least six inches in height and a substantial platform. The foundation of the footwear features a silhouette that is comparable to the styles that are featured in the well-known knee-high boot collection offered by Harris Reed.

Pugh chose her platform heels to harmonize with her off-the-shoulder dress, which had a silver metallic corset bodice. Her choice of footwear was a perfect match. To add more sparkle to her glittering corset, she carried a bold, chunky necklace from Boucheron.

Florence Pugh’s look for the awards night was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Alex Babsky, a renowned makeup artist, did Pugh's flawless makeup. Her hair was styled by Hyungsun Ju. Finally, her nails were done by celebrity manicurist Michelle Class.

Fans went gaga over Pugh’s complete look and her dazzling outfit. Some said she looked “absolutely gorgeous,” while others alluded to her as a “goddess.”

Many were in love with her corset bodice design and fit, therefore, they quoted it as the “Corset of dreams.” Another fan remarked:

“She radiates power in that dress.”

Many of them applauded the designer for creating such a masterpiece. Netizens called Pugh’s outfit an “incredible design.” One of them appreciated the design and theme, saying:

“What a mixture of cutting edge design with old Hollywood glamour.”

Netizens flooded the internet with praises for Florence Pugh (Image via Instagram/@harrisreed)

More reactions from social media users (Image via Instagram/@harrisreed)

Harris Reed shared images and video clips of Florence Pugh, offering a closer look at her dress and accessories. He captioned it:

“There are few people in this world that I am more gagged to dress and respect more then the iconic Florence. Every time I get to sew my little heart out and make a fashion moment with you, it always feels like the first."

He added:

"I love you and thank you for always trusting me to create for you. @florencepugh wears full custom Harris Reed Dead-stock velvet Demi Couture look, styled by the fabulous @rebeccacorbinmurray”

Florence Pugh has been making stunning fashion statements for the past few days. Last week, the star impressed her fans at the London premiere of her upcoming movie Dune: Part 2. Pugh pulled off a head-turning Valentino outfit for the premiere. Her brown sequinned dress was adored by her fans.