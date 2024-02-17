Florence Pugh’s look for latest Dune 2 London premiere wows fans: "Queen of Serving Looks"

The premiere of Dune 2 took place in London on February 15, 2024, and Florence Pugh was present for the event. The actress wore an entrancing sequin gown when she arrived with her grandma at the event. The actress arrived alongside her co-actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Anna Taylor-Joy.

Both fans and social media users expressed their admiration for Pugh's appearance at the film's premiere. One fan took to the comments section of Valentino Beauty's Instagram post about Pugh's recent look and said:

One of the fans commented on Florence Pugh's look (Image via Instagram/@valentinobeauty)

Many other reactions to Florence Pugh's stunning look were recorded by her fans online.

More details about Florence Pugh’s look for Dune 2 London premiere

On Thursday, the actress from Dune: Part Two walked the red carpet with her grandmother, whom she refers to as Granzo Pat, and posed for photographs at the international premiere of the film, which took place in Leicester Square.

Pugh looked stunning in a brown sequin dress and a hood made by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Her outfit was a bespoke Valentino creation. Rebecca Corbin-Murray styled the actress.

Pugh wore intricately crafted high jewelry pieces from De Beers Jewellers. She carried beautiful Arpeggia Five Line Earrings, Motlatse Marvel Medallion Ring, and Dusk Reflection Choker worn as matching cuffs, all from De Beers. For footwear, she chose a design by Aquazzura.

Her makeup was done by a popular makeup artist, Alex Babsky, who used makeup products from Valentino Beauty to achieve Pugh’s flawless makeup. Hyungsun Ju was the one who finished her hair.

The actress’s jaw-dropping attire and appearance drew a rush of appreciation from her devoted followers on the internet. Many referred to her as a “goddess,” while others alluded to her as a “queen.” Her makeup, which was reminiscent of the 1960s, was also admired by many on Instagram. Some even loved her nails. One person remarked:

“Loving the 1960s-esque eye makeup”

A number of her admirers described her as the "princess," and others defined her as the "most beautiful girl." Someone else gave their opinion:

“You’re just slaying it every single time”

Netizens commented on Pugh's look (Image via Instagram/@valentinobeauty)

More reactions from her fans (Image via Instagram/@valentinobeauty)

Pugh attended the Venice International Film Festival in 2022 with her Granzo Pat. Pugh spoke of the event as a "special" experience in her Instagram post. She also stated that her grandmother would accompany her to a carpet event in the future.

It was not only Florence Pugh who made dramatic fashion statements at the Dune 2 London premiere; Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy were on board as well. Zendaya opted for a futuristic look with an outfit from Thierry Mugler’s "legendary" 20th anniversary fashion show in 1995. Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy wore a completely white gown that adhered to a monochromatic design.

