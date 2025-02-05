"She giving her ghostwriter clout" - Internet reacts as Cardi B claps back at criticism over upcoming collab with Pardison Fontaine

Rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine announced the release of his collaborative project with fellow hip-hop artist Cardi B via Instagram on February 4. The rap number titled Toot It, which has seemingly been ready for 8 years, will be unveiled on February 7, under the label, Hitmaker Music Group.

In the wake of this reveal, Cardi B has faced online criticism for collaborating with Pardison Fontaine as he’s the former boyfriend of her friend, associate, and fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

She took to X Spaces on Tuesday night defending her collab with Fontaine saying,

“None of that sh*t is my f*cking business".

However, netizens have continued to call her out.

For instance, X user @ahh_adan commented on Pop Base’s post that shared the Toot It announcement. The user wrote:

“She giving her ghostwriter clout omg."

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform. Here are some of the comments.

“Zero streams……………cause why she featuring with #Him????????” a person asked.

“@theestallion be careful who you call sister…” one person wrote.

“Pardison said he won’t ghostwrite for her unless she put him as the feature,” wrote another.

“Cardi nooooooooo what happened to girl code?! a netizen asked.

Meanwhile, a few users defended Cardi B and countered the criticism online.

“Real Meg fans should not be mad bc he’s been her ghostwriter since ‘Bodak Yellow’ days, check her writing creds lol. That’s how he got his Grammy, from her Grammy. He writes for her,” a fan wrote.

“Cardi and Pardi about to drop heat,” wrote another.

So far, neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Pardison Fontaine has addressed the matter.

Exploring Pardison Fontaine’s collab announcement with Cardi B

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Pardison Fontaine shared a video glimpse of the upcoming track, Toot It, and captioned it:

“It’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS!!! IM DROPPIN IT 2/7!!!! #TOOT #TOOTIT.”

As part of the same video post, Pardison Fontaine included screenshots of fans asking him about the highly anticipated Toot It for a long time and shared in a recorded message:

“You guys keep asking for ‘Toot It.’ Where’s ‘Toot It?’ Where’s ‘Toot It’ at? Can we get ‘Toot It?’ Here go the song, here go ‘Toot It.’ Take it, play it, do whatever y’all gon’ do with it, shake a*s. Here go the song, don’t ask for that sh*t no more.”

Notably, the Girls Like You rapper entered the comment section and wrote:

“FCK IT LETS GOOO!!!”

Pardison has co-written many of Cardi B’s popular tracks including Bodak Yellow and I Like It (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin) in 2017 and the majority of her 2018 Grammy-winning studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which comprised the songs, Money and Up.

Meanwhile, that same year, Fontaine and Cardi B dropped their previous collaboration Backin’ It Up which they later performed at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Pardison Fontaine also wrote Cardi B’s collaborative part with his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion on the song, WAP. Besides, Megan, GloRilla, and Cardi B worked together on the remix of Wanna Be in the summer of 2024. The trio also performed at Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City in May last year.

