"Somebody call animal control"— GloRilla and Tokyo Toni feud escalates as former claps back over Beyonce clout chaser remarks 

Rapper and singer GloRilla has responded to reality TV star Tokyo Toni after the latter accused her of being a clout chaser. At the 67th annual Grammy Awards, the Memphis native cheered out loud from the audience as Beyonce took to the stage to accept the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter.

Following this, Tokyo Toni took to social media to mock GloRilla.

"This goofy b*tch GloRilla. Gorilla, for real. 'Cause ain't sh*t glowing about you, little one. Two feet tall, a half a pound soaking wet, looking like a ten-year-old boy. Jumping up and down like an ignorant [expletive] for a b*tch like that," Toni shared in an Instagram video message.

Additionally, she stated that the Tomorrow artist was a “dumb b*tch” and a “clout chasing h*e” while cheering for Queen Bey, adding, "They gotta do it… She not gonna do that for you."

GloRilla quickly responded to Tokyo by commenting on The Shade Room’s post that reshared Toni’s video.

“Somebody call animal control,” the rapper remarked, seemingly referring to Toni’s appearance.

Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, is the mother of model and socialite Blac Chyna. The Bad vs. Wild star also mocked Beyonce’s “Thank you, Jesus” speech at the Grammys in the same now-viral clip.

Tina Knowles gave a shoutout to GloRilla for cheering for Beyonce

Following Beyonce’s win at the 2025 Grammys, her mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on February 3 to share a moment of GloRilla cheering as Queen Bey accepted the Album of the Year award.

“This was me last night when they announced @beyonce won for Album Of The Year at home watching by myself... Through all those years, she was so gracious when not winning, still remaining humble and being genuinely happy for those who did win,” her caption began.

Tina Knowles continued:

“I always told her that I really appreciated and admired her humbleness and classy graciousness. So yes, last night. @glorillapimp was me and I was her! We were the same person.”

Beyonce’s mother concluded her post by thanking everyone for their prayers and love, including her fandom known as the BeyHive, friends, family, and others.

Notably, Big Glo has been a vocal Beyonce fan since the beginning of her career. During a 2024 appearance on the Pivot Podcast, she recounted meeting Queen Bey for the first time at the 65th Grammy Awards. She said:

"I was like, 'Oh sh*t!' I was kinda scared. They asked me can I talk to Beyonce and she let me in her room. I was like, 'Ahhhh!' And she always be so nice to me. I feel like she love me just as much as I love her. For real!"

The Blessed rapper added that she always gets “super geeked” after meeting Beyonce and adored her.

At the 67th annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on February 2, Queen Bey took home several awards in addition to Album of the Year, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

She received nominations in eight other categories. Her latest victories brought her total to 35 wins out of 99 nominations, making her the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history.

