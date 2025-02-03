"She was shocked"— Internet reacts to Beyonce's reaction to winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter at Grammys 2025

Netizens have been buzzing over Beyonce's reaction after she was declared the winner of the Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter. The 67th Annual Grammy Award ceremony was held on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. South African comedian and television personality Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the fifth consecutive time.

Fans across the world were greeted by a stunned expression from Beyonce as her 2024 album Cowboy Carter was named Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys. Her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z were quick to congratulate the pop icon, as the entire auditorium stood up in applause.

For the Best Country Album award, Beyonce competed against juggernauts like Post Malone (F-1 Trillion), Kacey Musgraves (Deeper Well), Chris Stapleton (Higher), and Lainey Wilson (Whirlwind).

Fans of the pop icon showered her with appreciation on social media while also commenting on her initial reaction after being declared the winner. Some popular reactions on X are as follows:

"She was shocked," opined a fan on X.

"She tried to act surprised. She knows she got this," quipped another.

"Blue was like “did the paperwork go through that fast"," quipped another user on X.

One user opined that Queen Bey was aware of the win.

"Knowing full well she wouldn’t have even gone to the awards show if she wasn’t winning lol," commented the user.

"New meme unlocked," joked another.

"Why is she surprised when her husband bought her the airtime on the radios and the Grammy?" commented a user on X.

Some other reactions are as follows:

"Why surprised, 40% of the voters r black (which was announced on the show) then she pulled that 40% and the other 60% is spread among all 6 nominees. It would be like if Tayler Swift did a rap album and won. Everyone would know she didn’t really have the best record. But oh well," a fan wrote.

"That was the fakest reaction i’ve ever seen," declared a user.

"She's already won over 30+ of 'em. I'm sure she's super shocked here. lol," quipped another user.

In one of the biggest moments of the Grammy night, Taylor Swift presented Beyonce with the Best Country Album award for Cowboy Carter.

"I was not expecting this. I want to thank God – oh my God – that I'm able to still do what I still love after so many years," said Beyonce in her acceptance speech after receiving the Grammy from Taylor Swift.

She also implored other artists to break genre boundaries and keep working on "what they are passionate about."

"I'd like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you, this wouldn't have been this album without you. God again, and I'm still in shock … and thank you again for this honor," she added.

Beyonce won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

67th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Beyoncé won the coveted Album of the Year award at the 2025 Grammys for Cowboy Carter, marking her first-ever victory in the category. The 43-year-old songstress led the Grammy nominations this year with eleven. Other major nominees included Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift.

For Album of the Year, Beyonce won over the likes of Andre 3000 (New Blue Sun), Sabrina Carpenter (Short n' Sweet), Charli XCX (BRAT), Jacob Collier (Djesse Vol. 4), Billie Eilish (HIT ME HARD AND SOFT), Chappell Roan (The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess), and Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department).

The award was presented to Beyonce by the members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. In her acceptance speech, the songstress paid tribute to the countless firefighters who helped Los Angeles stand up on its feet after the devastating wildfires in early January.

"I just feel full and very honored. It's been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work," she said after thanking the firefighters.

Beyonce also thanked Linda Martell, a country artist of color who was referenced in her Cowboy Carter track, The Linda Martell Show.

"I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless you all. Thank you so much," she said.

Additionally, she took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted along with Miley Cyrus. The three Grammy wins at the 67th Grammy Award ceremony brought her total career Grammy wins to a record-extending 35.

