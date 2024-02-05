Has Beyonce ever won Album of the Year at the Grammys? Award history explored

With her 32nd Grammy win last year, Beyonce became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. However, it is interesting to note that she has never won Album of the Year at the awards, something that was also pointed out by Jay-Z during his speech at this year's Grammys.

While receiving the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 66th Grammys at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Jay-Z was quite vocal about his disappointment. After thanking all the artists in his Grammy acceptance speech, he noted:

"I don't wanna embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year - that doesn't work."

The 2024 Grammy Awards honored the year's top performers, albums, and songs in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The 66th annual celebration, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, included performances by Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa, among others.

American singer and songwriter, Beyonce, famously known as the Queen Bey", attended the event in support of her husband, Jay Z, who was given the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, was also with the couple.

Every Gramophone Beyonce has won at the Grammys till date

Beyonce became the artist with the most Grammys ever with her four victories at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In 2001, at the 43rd Grammys, Beyonce's group, Destiny's Child, won the Best R&B Song (Say My Name), and Best R&B Performance By A Duo or Group With Vocal (Say My Name). The group's nominations included Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year (Say My Name), Best Song Written For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media (Independent Women Part I From Charlie's Angels).

In 2002, at the 44th Grammy Awards, Destiny's Child - comprising Beyonce, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland - won the Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal (Survivor). Her album, was nominated for Best R&B Album (Survivor) album that year.

In 2004, at the 46th Grammy Awards, she won Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (Dangerously In Love 2), Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals (The Closer I Get To You) with Luther Vandross, Best R&B Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (Crazy In Love), Best Contemporary R&B Album (Dangerously In Love).

In 2006, at the 48th Grammy Awards, she won the Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals for So Amazing with Stevie Wonder.

In 2007, at the 49th Grammy Awards, she won the Best Contemporary R&B Album (B'Day).

In 2008, at the 50th Grammys, she won the Best Compilation Soundtrack (Dreamgirls).

In 2010, at the 52nd Grammy Awards, she won Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)), Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (Halo), Best Contemporary R&B Album (I Am… Sasha Fierce), Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance (At Last) from Cadillac Records: Music From The Motion Picture).

In 2011, at the 53rd Grammys, she was nominated in the Album Of The Year category for (The Fame Monster).

In 2013, at the 55th Grammys, Beyonce won the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance (Love On Top).

In 2015, at the 57th Grammy Awards, she won the awards for Best R&B Performance (Drunk In Love), Best R&B Song (Drunk In Love), and Best Surround Sound Album (Beyonce). She was nominated in the category for Album Of The Year (Beyonce).

In 2017, at the 59th Grammy Awards, she won the award for Best Contemporary Urban Album (Lemonade), and Best Music Video (Formation). She was nominated in the category for Album Of The Year (Lemonade).

In 2019, at the 61st Grammy Awards, she won the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album (Everything Is Love).

In 2020, at the 62nd Grammys, she won the Awards for Best Music Film (Homecoming).

In 2021, at the 63rd Grammy Awards, she won the award for Best R&B Performance (Black Parade), Best Music Video (Brown Skin Girl), Best Rap Performance (Savage) and Best Rap Song (Savage) with Megan Thee Stallion.

In 2023, at the 65th Grammy Awards, she won the awards for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (RENAISSANCE), Best R&B Song (CUFF IT), Best Traditional R&B Performance (PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA), Best Dance/Electronic Music Recording (BREAK MY SOUL).

She was also nominated in the category for the Album Of The Year (RENAISSANCE).

