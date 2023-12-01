"Good music will always win": Fans ecstatic as BTS Suga's 'D-DAY' & NewJeans' 'Get Up' are named the best K-pop albums of 2023 by Rolling Stone

On November 30, 2023, Rolling Stones ranked Suga of BTS and ADOR NewJeans among the best albums of 2023. Get Up by NewJeans and D-DAY by Agust D (BTS Suga) were listed in Rolling Stone's list of the top 100 albums of 2023. Furthermore, Get Up was ranked #33 while D-DAY was ranked #69.

Fans applaud the BTS idol and the rookie girl group for the latest feat and wrote, "good music will always win."

Other well-acclaimed albums such as Fountain Baby by Amaarae, My Soft Machine by Arlo Parks, Love In Exile by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, Diamonds & Dancefloors by Ava Max, Bebe by Bebe Rexha, Maps by Billy Woods & Kenny Segal, and Blondshell by Blondshell are among the other albums featured on Rolling Stone's list.

"Carrying the music industry": Fans laud BTS Suga and NewJeans for their latest accomplishment and shining bright on the list by Rolling Stones

The K-pop group NewJeans made its debut with the song Attention on July 22, 2022. The group elevated the Nineties and Y2K fashion to the next level, delivered nostalgic yet innovative and contemporary soundtracks, and offered us some addictive choreography. On July 21, 2023, their second EP Get Up was released.

In 2022, Rolling Stones named the rookie group's debut EP NewJeans as one of the year's best albums. The group has maintained its streak as it earned another accolade from Rolling Stones in 2023 for their second EP Get Up.

Furthermore, the group's second EP also became the highest charting album by a K-pop act on the 'Best Albums of 2023' list by the pop critic Jon Caramanica.

Meanwhile, Suga of BTS has been carving his trajectory as a well-acclaimed solo artist in the world. He is the only K-pop solo artist to rank on the Rolling Stones list at #69 for his solo album D-DAY. Suga has been the focus of attention for almost ten years. The music composer-singer-producer is surrounded by a pop craze as a member of BTS.

In 2016, he began exploring his creative limits, releasing music under the moniker Agust D, which is a combination of the reversed spelling of "Suga" and the addition of the letters "D" and "T" to celebrate Daegu, South Korea, the site of his birth. He reflects on the present while showcasing his love of classic pop and hip-hop in these songs.

D-DAY is a tight 10-track compilation that explores the topic of freedom—what it entails, whether it's an upside or a curse—lyrically and musically. It is Suga's third release, after his self-titled mixtape from 2016 and D-2 from 2020.

Interestingly, the double-entendre title of the thunderous song Haegeum is derived from the same-named traditional Korean two-stringed instrument and encircles a drone.

The word "Haegeum" also means "liberation," and Agust D aka Suga explores this concept in tangled, meandering poems that criticize conformance, the confines of "success," and the overabundance of information. Although, another track from the album Life Goes On, on the other hand, suggests a more hopeful future—or one in which the major concerns of life seem a little less menacing.

The moody, dark themes of trap-pop and emo-rap hits include HUH?!, a collaboration with BTS member J-hope, and AMYGDALA, a massive song that stems from Suga's personal story. At its core, the melancholic track Snooze has a straightforward yet profound piano theme by the late Ryuichi Sakamoto.

The juxtaposition between Suga aka Agust D's intensity and WOOSUNG's calming chorus lends the song further weight while evoking the most suspenseful parts of Linkin Park's legacy.

Even the more upbeat songs have a reflective quality. SDL is a sun-dappled contender for Song of the Summer, with its snatches of organ and guitar arpeggios suggesting long days without anything planned. But the lyrics, which call up a sinister yet perceptive specter, wonder if longing for a past love might be mistaken for love itself.

On the other hand, Get Up is a 12-minute Extended Play (EP) that consists of six R&B and diverse dance tunes. Including a variety of feelings and tales centered around love, Get Up draws inspiration from the Jersey club and UK garage.

The percussion-heavy song conveys NewJeans' ambition to continue forging their route and attempting new musical ventures. With its staccato kick drum beat, "Super Shy" is a bubblegum liquid drum'n'bass and Jersey club song that expresses NewJeans' desire to overcome their shyness and declare their first love.

Fans storm to social media and congratulate both the artists for their respective accomplishments and tweet, "carrying the music industry" as they reposted the the original post by @AboutMusicYT on Twitter, now X.

NewJeans' song ETA, which stands for "estimated time of arrival," features a catchy melody with funky percussion breaks, warm synthesizers, and choppy air horns that are inspired by Debonair Samir's hit song from the Baltimore nightclub Samir's Theme. The UK garage song Cool with You has whispered vocals, layered harmonies, playful ad-libs, melismas, and effortless melodies.

Get Up, the EP's intermission is a dreamy R&B ballad that references a dispute with a lover and is centered on ambient synthesizers that highlight NewJeans' airy harmonies. The album ends with ASAP, a sweet pop song that has synchronized synthesizers, cheerful percussion, and a clock-like sound that alludes to the opening tune.

NewJeans debuted under ADOR, an independent subsidiary operated under HYBE Corporation—home of the global phenomenon BTS.