"WHO'S THE KING": Fans ecstatic as BTS Suga’s D-DAY becomes the highest charting album of all time by a Korean/K-pop soloist on two Billboard charts

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, news broke that BTS Suga, also known as Agust D, became the first Korean and K-pop soloist to chart his solo album D-DAY on several Billboard Charts. This came after the BTS rapper and songwriter paved his way to #7 on the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales Artist as the highest charting Asian act.

Furthermore, he ranked #9 for D-DAY on the Billboard World Albums Chart, followed by #17 in Top Current Album Sales as the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist. He also positioned himself at #21 in Top Album Sales Artist as the highest-charting Korean solo artist, and #22 in Top Album Sales as the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist. In addition, Suga positioned himself at #72 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart for his solo album's title track, Haegeum.

Needless to say, fans soon flooded social media with praise for the idol's accomplishments.

Fans laud BTS Suga for achieving multiple feats with a self-written and self-produced Korean Rap solo album

The multiple Billboard charts-topping solo album by Suga, D-DAY - the last volume in BTS's Agust D trilogy - was released on April 21, 2023. It is the rapper and songwriter's debut solo album. Adhering to the concept of emancipation, Yoongi presented himself in the new album as an unrestrained voice of the youth, who relishes expressing his opinions about humanity and society at large without any barriers.

In May, D-DAY attained second place on Billboard's Top 200 Album Charts. Being the first K-pop artist and musician on record to reach the summit of Billboard's Top Rap Album Chart, Yoongi's title track Haegeum peaked at number 58 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track continues to make huge waves on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart even now as it ranked #72 as of November 22.

That same month, D-DAY had a triumphant debut at No.1 on the Billboard World Album Charts, Top Current Album Sales Chart, and Top Album Sales Chart.

Min Yoongi then emerged third on the Billboard Artists 100 on Billboard, thus topping seven Billboard charts in May 2023 both as Suga and Agust D.

Now, with his recent achievement of being the first Korean and K-pop soloist to chart his solo album on several Billboard Charts, the BTS rapper has managed to extend his own record.

As soon as the news was made public, ARMYs took it upon themselves to celebrate the rapper and songwriter for his latest victories, even though he is currently serving in the military.

The highly acclaimed solo album D-DAY comprises ten tracks, namely Haegeum, Snooze (Feat. Riyuchi Sakamoto & Woosung from The Rose), People Pt.2 (Feat. IU), HUH?! (Feat. J-Hope of BTS), Life Goes On, Somebody Does Love, Amygdala, Interlude: Dawn, and Polar Night.

As of now, the BTS rapper, who is also a renowned songwriter, music composer, and record producer is serving his mandatory military duties.