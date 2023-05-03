“SUGA just keeps slaying”: BTS fans congratulate the Haegeum singer for topping 7 Billboard charts

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, BTS’ SUGA created a new record by topping seven Billboard charts with his debut solo album D-DAY accompanied by its title track Haegeum, released under his alternate stage name Agust-D. The Billboard rankings for this week date to May 6.
D-DAY secured the second spot on Billboard’s Top 200 Album charts, tying the record set by bandmate Jimin. Title track Haegeum ranked 58 on Billboard Hot 100, making SUGA the first K-pop artist in history to climb Billboard’s Top Rap Album charts.
D-DAY also successfully debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart, Top Current Album Sales Chart, and World Album Charts. Finally, Agust-D entered Billboard’s Artist 100, securing a spot at number three. With this, he topped seven separate Billboard charts, both as Agust-D and SUGA, respectively.
Congratulating the Haegeum rapper on his achievement, Twitter user @SaritaP72394919 wrote, “SUGA just keeps slaying the charts.”
BTS’ SUGA’s fans congratulate the AGUST-D hitmaker for multiple Billboard achievements
BTS’ SUGA released his debut solo album D-DAY under his alternate stage name Agust-D. He first used this stage name in 2016 to debut his first mixtape AGUST- D, and again in 2020 to release the sequel to his first mixtape, D-2.
Finally, on April 21, he released the final installment in the AGUST-D trilogy called D-DAY, showcasing an intimate and personal portrayal of the 30-year-old idol’s life as an artist. D-DAY consists of 10 unique and different tracks, with Haegeum serving as the album’s lead single, charting high on several Billboard Charts.
Notably, SUGA adopted his alternate stage name Agust-D for D-DAY and topped seven separate Billboard Charts, marking a new record as a soloist, a BTS member, and a Korean artist. Fans have taken to social media to congratulate the D-DAY hitmaker on his amazing achievement.
BTS’ SUGA tied the record for the highest-ranked K-pop soloist on the Billboard 200 chart at number 2, along with bandmate Jimin, who ranked the same with his debut solo album FACE. He also became the first Korean soloist to land multiple albums in the top 20 of Billboard 200. Previously, D-2 entered the chart at number 11 on Billboard 200.
The title track Haegeum ranked 58 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and marked the BTS rapper’s fourth overall chart entry as a soloist. Meanwhile, D-2’s title track Daechwita sealed its spot at number 76, and two collab tracks - That That at 80 with PSY and Girl of My Dreams -secured a spot at number 29 in collaboration with the late Juice WRLD.
Furthermore, he extended his own record on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart for any Korean soloist by charting all tracks from D-DAY, landing in the top 30 with Haegeum debuting at number 1 and People Pt 2 feat IU also debuting at number 1 (in April).
Haegeum swept the number one ranking on the World Digital Song Sales chart and Rap Digital Songs chart as well. BTS’ SUGA’s lead single, Haegeum, also debuted at number 12 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and in 15th place on the Global 200 this week. All the songs from D-DAY occupied various spots on several Billboard charts showcasing fans’ love for the BTS member.
Finally, he ranked third on Billboard’s Artist 100 under his alternate stage name Agust-D, bringing his Billboard chart tally to number seven.
BTS’ SUGA will play ball with the NBA as its new ambassador
In April 2023, the NBA (National Basketball Association) announced that BTS’ ace rapper has come on board as their newest global ambassador and is expected to play ball with them. The NBA announced that with the inclusion of the Haegeum hitmaker, they expect young fans to engage with the NBA through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond.
Expressing his excitement about joining the NBA as their newest ambassador, the BTS rapper revealed:
“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador.”
Keeping future plans under wraps, the BTS singer revealed that fans can expect some interesting collaborations with the league over the coming months. He will attend NBA games and events in Asia and the United States.
Interestingly, his stage name, SUGA, is short for "shooting guard" and was chosen by the member himself as he was an ace basketball player as a school kid.