“I was distressed and wanted to quit”: BTS Suga confesses wanting to leave music in his early stages of career, inspiration, & more on Suchwita

BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi was trending on X on October 17, 2023, as the latest episode from his YouTube talk show, Suchwita, was released and finally graced his fandom. For Suchwita episode 19, the BTS idol invited the singer Kim Jong-wan who had collaborated with him on Dear, My Friend.

However, among the numerous highlights of the show, Yoongi's admission that he had battled wrath and agony earlier in his career and had nearly given up on his music career due to the pressure and pent-up hatred stood out the most.

He said,

"Of course back then, I was distressed and wanted to quit, but those thoughts went away through music."— (YouTube translation)

Suga's tenacity allowed him to continue his solo musical endeavors. The BTS rapper, songwriter, and music producer released the third installment, D-DAY, on April 21, 2023. It is a part of the trilogy of works that have been previously released as Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020.

Kim Jong-wan contributed to the song Dear My Friend from D-2, which Yoongi performed LIVE in Seoul on August 6, 2023, on the final day of the D-Day World Tour.

"A lot of those negative emotions got reduced": SUGA confesses that his mixtapes helped him overcome his anger

In addition to expressing his respect for the band's lyrics and towards Korean rock band NELL's frontman Kim Jong-wan, SUGA confessed how Jong-wan's nature is perceived by the media.

The Haegum rapper explained that his personal nature earlier mirrored Jong-wan, who is dubbed "Kim devil" by the Korean media. SUGA further explained that after he made his mixtapes, a lot of those negative emotions decreased.

“Whenever I listen to NELL’s music, there’s always a sense of sadness and depravity. All that is captured in the music. Of course, when I was young, I also had a lot of anger and rage — anger against the world and against the system, but as I made my mixtapes, a lot of those negative emotions got reduced."— Min Yoongi (YouTube translation)

Yoongi also noted during Suchwita Episode 19, that he didn't feel the need to resurrect his former personality since he thought he had dealt with that aspect of himself. He expressed his appreciation for those moments and acknowledged that it was because of his fury, anger, and the difficult times that he was able to achieve the peak.

"But I think that can't be helped. I don't think I need to bring back the emotions. I've already dealt with....Now I'm thankful for those times. It was thanks to those moments that I can do all this now."— Min Yoongi (YouTube translation)

Yoongi constructed a second identity called "Agust D" while making and releasing his prior mixtapes, and he used that moniker for his first mixtape, which was published on August 15, 2016. The BTS rapper and songwriter claimed that Agust D enabled him to more effectively convey his unfiltered feelings via music.

BTS ARMY expressed their happiness over the latest episode of Suchwita

Since Min Yoongi aka SUGA is currently serving his mandatory military obligations, the latest episode 19 of the show Suchwita came as a breath of fresh air for his fans. The ARMYs rejoiced over the fact that they would get to watch the Haegum rapper-songwriter in this new episode after he enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023.

It was once again a moment of rainbow in the Bangtan fandom as they expressed by tweeting about their favorite parts from the Suchwita episode 19 with Kim Jong-wan of NELL.

Fans of BTS SUGA wait impatiently and wonder if the BTS global icon has recorded any further Suchwita episodes before going into the military. They also want to know what else SUGA has planned for them to enjoy while he is temporarily out of the spotlight till 2025.