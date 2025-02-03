Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles commends the Grammys for celebrating Black excellence during "the most racist times"

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, gave props to the Grammys for honoring Black artists at "the most racist times" following major wins from her daughter, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, and more. The pop star's mom, who admitted that she sat out the awards show for years, took to her Instagram on Monday, February 3, 2025, to commend the Recording Academy in a heartfelt post. Tina Knowles wrote:

"I have to commend the Academy that in the most racist times with all the pressure being put on everyone to do away with or not celebrate excellence or the exceptional accomplishments of Black people they stepped up and did the right thing. It took a lot of courage and integrity to do that."

She also didn't hold back in calling the Grammys out for their history, which she said was the reason why she chose not to attend the show for the past couple of years. Tina Knowles accused that in the past years, the Academy used Black artists for performances, rating, and entertainment value, only giving them a "consolatory award" but not giving them proper recognition.

However, it was different this year. Like the screenshot of an article that Tina Knowles shared on her Instagram post, Black artists made history during the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday by winning the three major categories for the first time in 33 years.

Tina Knowles commends Grammys for being "bold" and "brave" after Black artists make history at the 2025 Grammys

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, this year's Grammy Awards ended with major wins for Black artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Doechii, among many others. During the ceremony at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, Beyoncé was awarded the Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter and she also won the trophy for the elusive Album of the Year that night.

According to Tina Knowles' Instagram post the day after the show, the Recording Academy did the "right thing" at the "right time." She said:

"Thank you, Grammys for being bold and being brave and for doing the right thing. That there is a saying that God comes not always on our time but at the right time. Grammys this happened at the right time!!!!"

Another Black artist who made history on Sunday night was Kendrick Lamar, who took home the Grammy trophy for all five categories he was nominated for. The rapper took home Record of the Year, Song of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video, all for Not Like Us, further breaking the record for most Grammy wins for a rap song.

Doechii, who graced the Grammys with her performance of Catfish and Denial Is a River, also made history for Black artists in the rap music scene after becoming the third woman to win Best Rap Album in the history of the Academy. Moreover, Alicia Keys was presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and won Best Musical Theater Album.

Other Black artists who took home awards on Sunday include Chris Brown for Best R&B, SZA for Best R&B Song, and Samara Joy for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance, among others. The night also included a tribute to Quincy Jones, with performances from Stevie Wonders, Janelle Monae, and Cynthia Erivo.

