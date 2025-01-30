"Dinner on me when you touch down in Dallas"— Internet reacts to GloRilla announcing The Glorious Tour

Memphis rapper GloRilla has recently announced her Glorious Tour in support of her 2024 album of the same name. According to her official website, the tour will start on March 5 in Oklahoma followed by shows in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and other places across the United States. It will come to an end on April 18 with a show at the Coachella 2025.

On January 29, GloRilla posted a promotional video about the tour on X featuring the tour's openers Real Boston Richey and Queen Key. She captioned it as:

"Get ready GloRidaz we are about to get TURNT UP 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can't wait to see y'all!"

The rapper's fans on X reacted to the announcement, penning down their joy in the comment section of her tweet. User @CeoMoneyFloyd even offered to pay for GloRilla's dinner when she lands in Dallas.

"Dinner on me when you touch down in Dallas," commented the user.

"Finally!! I concert I can go to AND KNOW ALL THE WORDS!! 🫶🏾 you BIG Glo!! See u in Florida!!" added another person.

"My daddy SURPRISED me last time and sent me to your concert because YOUR MY FAVE!!!!! I called him soo fast when I seen you," another fan commented.

Another user @LittleAntM54518 had encouraging words for the 25-year-old rapper.

"It's beautiful to see a woman stand firm on her code and business, staying true to her word, and move with integrity while chasing her dreams. Keep shining and doing your thing, Auntie--Rilla 🦍 you got this. God bless you," wrote another netizen.

"This is awesome!! I hope this rockets Queen Key career… been waiting for her to get her moment to bigger!!" one person said.

"It’s her first tour, they testing the waters, if all go well i am sure they will continue the dates. Proud of her, it’s def her era! I love momma Nicki though," another person said.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Baby I’m excited asf I’ll definitely be there I been too Beyoncé I been too Nicki Minaj n it’s only right to see Glo the 3 queens," one fan announced.

"Yesssss thank youuuuuu! I will be in there tf?! Loll," commented anotehr person.

"I love this promo I hope she keeps up the theme," anotehr fan said.

Here is the table containing all the tour dates for GloRilla's Glorious Tour:

March 5, 2025: The Criterion at Oklahoma City, OK

March 6, 2025: South Side Ballroom at Dallas, TX

March 7, 2025: 713 Music Hall at Houston, TX

March 9, 2025: VyStar Veterans Memorial Auditorium at Jacksonville, FL

March 10, 2025: War Memorial at Ft Lauderdale, FL

March 12, 2025: Coca-Cola Roxy at Atlanta, GA

March 13, 2025: Bojangles Coliseum at Charlotte, NC

March 14, 2025: The Anthem at Washington, D.C.

March 19, 2025: Hammerstein Ballroom at New York, NY

March 20, 2025: MGM Music Hall at Fenway at Boston, MA

March 22, 2025: The Andrew J Brady Music Center at Cincinnati, OH

March 23, 2025: The Salt Shed at Chicago, IL

March 24, 2025: The Factory at St. Louis, MO

March 26, 2025: Eagles Ballroom at Milwaukee, WI

March 27, 2025: Armory at Minneapolis, MN

April 6, 2025: Dreamville Festival at Raleigh, NC

April 11, 2025: Coachella Weekend 1 at Coachella, CA

April 12, 2025: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas at Las Vegas, NV

April 13, 2025: Tahoe Blue Event Center at Stateline, NV

April 16, 2025: Fox Theater at Oakland, CA

April 18, 2025: Coachella Weekend 2 at Coachella, CA

For the general public, tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday at 12 noon local time.

Everything to know about GloRilla's debut studio album: Glorious

GloRilla - Source: Getty

On October 11, 2024, GloRilla released her debut studio album called Glorious. Released through Interscope Records and Collective Music Group (CMG).

It featured guest appearances from stars like Kierra Sheard, Megan Thee Stallion, Fridayy, Muni Long, Chandler Moore, Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Maverick City Music, Latto, BossMan Dlow, and Kirk Franklin. Glorious was preceded by two singles - TGIF and Hollon.

In an interview with Billboard (published on October 8, 2024), GloRilla provided insights into her experience of working on her debut album. She said:

"Last year, I was supposed to drop my debut album, but I was still just getting used to stuff and working a lot. When the top of the year came, I had the project basically done."

She also revealed the reason behind dropping the mixtape Ehhthang, Ehhthang before releasing her debut album. According to her, fans needed the mixtape to get acclimatized with her work as she hadn't dropped anything for a year before the mixtape.

"I was like, ‘OK, I gotta give them the mixtape before I give them the album,’ because I went the whole year without dropping anything. That’s why I said I was gonna give them the mixtape first, get em’ back used to me first, give ’em a feel of me, and then that’s gonna prep me for the album. The mixtape did good and did what it was supposed to do, which prepped me for my album,” GloRilla explained.

As per Billboard, Glorious debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 list, amassing 69,000 album units sold. It also accumulated a total of 77.9 million streams within a week of release.

GloRilla's debut album ended up spending 15 weeks on the Billboard 200 charts and also peaked at number two in the list of US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard).

