Is Travis Scott performing at Coachella 2025? Complete lineup, presale, & all you need to know

Travis Scott is reportedly gearing up for his return to Coachella next year, where he will be performing a solo headlining set for a stage he will personally be designing.

La Flame took to Instagram today (November 21) to confirm the rumors surrounding an upcoming performance at Coachella 2025. The rapper uploaded a blurred poster of the complete line-up for the music and arts festival, confirming a Cactus Jack set, hosted at the Empire Polo Club.

Travis also suggests he's been working on music from his "New Chapter," alluding to a follow-up to 2023's Utopia. The rapper hints at teasing these records during his April performance at the upcoming music and arts festival, captioning his post with:

"NEW CHAPTER. NEW PERFORMANCE. NEW COACHELLA BY LA FLAME AND CACTUS JACK. FIRST OF ITS KIND"

La Flame will reportedly be headlining both Saturday night events, on April 12 and April 19. His upcoming performance at Coachella 2025 will mark Travis Scott's return to the desert in eight years.

Complete dates and line-up for Coachella 2025

Coachella's official social media handles and promoters have officially confirmed the dates and line-up for their 2025 festival, set in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club.

The organizers uploaded the official poster for the upcoming event, captioning their post:

"Music Make You Lose Control. Register now for access to passes"

The 24th installment of the famed music and arts festival is currently scheduled to take place over two weekends, with events set for April 11-13 and April 18-20. The line-up features artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, GloRilla, Mustard, and more.

Lady Gaga is set to return for her second headlining performance on both Friday events. Green Day will headline both Saturday shows before Travis Scott closes out each night with his Cactus Jack self-designed set.

Post Malone has been confirmed to close out both Sunday events, i.e. April 13 and April 20, marking his first return as a headliner for the music and arts festival, following his set at Coachella 2018.

Post Malone performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018, in Indio, California. (Image via Getty Images/Natt Lim)

The complete line-up for Coachella 2025 has been provided below:

(Friday: April 11 and April 18)

Lady Gaga (Headliner)

Missy Elliott

Benson Boone

Marías

LISA

Prodigy

Parcels

FKA twigs

Mustard

Mau P

GloRilla

Yeat

The Go-Go's

MARINA

Djo

Tyla

Sara Landry

Thee Sacred Souls

d4vd

Artemas

Miike Snow

Three 6 Mafia

Chris Lorenzo

SAINt JHN

4batz

Vintage Culture

Tink

Maribou State

Eyedress

A.G. Cook

CA7RIEL & Paca Amoroso

Chris Stussy

Damian Lazarus

julie

Austin Millz

Lola Young

Tinlicker

SPEED

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Ravyn Lenae

beltran

TOPS

Los Mirlos

PARISI

PETE Tong

Ahmed Spins

KNEECAP

Shermanology

vs self

HiTech

Moon Boots

Coco & Breezy

Glixen

EREZ

(Saturday: April 12 and April 19)

Travis Scott (Headliner)

Green Day (Headliner)

Charli XCX

MISFITS

Keinemusik

Above & Beyond

Anitta

Ivan Cornejo

Clairo

ENHYPEN

Shoreline Mafia

T-Pain

Hanumankind

Sam Fender

Japanese Breakfast

Beth Gibbons

Darkside

Eli Brown

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

Jimmy Eat World

Viagra Boys

Disco Lines

Blonde Redhead

Amelie Lens

Alok

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Glass Beams

The Dare

2hollis

Mind Against x Massano

Klangkuenstler

salute

horsegiirl

El Malilla

Medium Build

underscores

Indo Warehouse

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom

Rawayana

Layton Giordani

DJ Gigola

HAAi

Judeline

Together Pangea

Bob Vylan

Prison Affair

Talón

(Sunday: April 13 and April 20)

Post Malone (Headliner)

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Junior H

JENNIE

beabadoobee

Polo & Pan

XG

Basement Jaxx

Keshi

Chase & Status

Still Woozy

Sammy Virji

Jessie Murph

Arca

Rema

Shaboozey

Ty Dolla $ign

Circle Jerks

Ben Böhmer

Amyl and the Sniffers

Boris Brejcha

Dixon

Jimi Jules

Muni Long

Amaarae

BigXthaPlug

Snow Strippers

Fcukers

Interplanetary Criminal

Dennis Cruz

VTSS

The Beaches

Wisp

MEUTE

Francis Mercier

Hope Tala

Sparrow & Barbossa

Ginger Root

AMÉMÉ

Soft Play

Mohamed Ramadan

GEL

Kuma 99

DESIREE

Tripolism

Yulia Niko

Where to purchase tickets for Coachella 2025? Pre-sale events, Passes, and more

Pre-sale events for Coachella 2025 are currently scheduled for November 22, 2024, and will go live at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested fans will have to register for the pre-sale on the music festival's official website, with a disclaimer that confirms anyone who attended the 2023 and 2024 festivals will receive priority access on Thursday (November 21) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Screenshot of the disclaimer regarding ticket passes available on the festival's official website (Image via coachella.com)

"2023/2024 purchasers and/or attendees get early access starting Thursday, November 21 at 11am PT. To access the loyalty presale, register with the same email used to purchase or register a wristband in 2023 or 2024." - The disclaimer stated.

The event organizers suggest registering for weekend two, as fans and interested concertgoers will have the "best chance" at purchasing tickets for the upcoming festival since weekend one tends to sell out faster.

The following are the available passes for Coachella 2025:

General Admission: 3-day passes for weekend one are priced at $599, while weekend two is priced at $549. Both prices include additional fees.

3-day passes for weekend one are priced at $599, while weekend two is priced at $549. Both prices include additional fees. VIP: VIP passes for weekend one start at $1,399 + fees. Weekend two's prices are slightly less, starting at $1,119 + fees.

For special passes which include bundles, camping, stays, and other add-ons, fans will find all details provided under the music festival's official website.

