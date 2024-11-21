Is Travis Scott performing at Coachella 2025? Complete lineup, presale, & all you need to know

Travis Scott is reportedly gearing up for his return to Coachella next year, where he will be performing a solo headlining set for a stage he will personally be designing.
La Flame took to Instagram today (November 21) to confirm the rumors surrounding an upcoming performance at Coachella 2025. The rapper uploaded a blurred poster of the complete line-up for the music and arts festival, confirming a Cactus Jack set, hosted at the Empire Polo Club.
Travis also suggests he's been working on music from his "New Chapter," alluding to a follow-up to 2023's Utopia. The rapper hints at teasing these records during his April performance at the upcoming music and arts festival, captioning his post with:
"NEW CHAPTER. NEW PERFORMANCE. NEW COACHELLA BY LA FLAME AND CACTUS JACK. FIRST OF ITS KIND"
La Flame will reportedly be headlining both Saturday night events, on April 12 and April 19. His upcoming performance at Coachella 2025 will mark Travis Scott's return to the desert in eight years.
Complete dates and line-up for Coachella 2025
Coachella's official social media handles and promoters have officially confirmed the dates and line-up for their 2025 festival, set in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club.
The organizers uploaded the official poster for the upcoming event, captioning their post:
"Music Make You Lose Control. Register now for access to passes"
The 24th installment of the famed music and arts festival is currently scheduled to take place over two weekends, with events set for April 11-13 and April 18-20. The line-up features artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, GloRilla, Mustard, and more.
Lady Gaga is set to return for her second headlining performance on both Friday events. Green Day will headline both Saturday shows before Travis Scott closes out each night with his Cactus Jack self-designed set.
Post Malone has been confirmed to close out both Sunday events, i.e. April 13 and April 20, marking his first return as a headliner for the music and arts festival, following his set at Coachella 2018.
The complete line-up for Coachella 2025 has been provided below:
(Friday: April 11 and April 18)
- Lady Gaga (Headliner)
- Missy Elliott
- Benson Boone
- Marías
- LISA
- Prodigy
- Parcels
- FKA twigs
- Mustard
- Mau P
- GloRilla
- Yeat
- The Go-Go's
- MARINA
- Djo
- Tyla
- Sara Landry
- Thee Sacred Souls
- d4vd
- Artemas
- Miike Snow
- Three 6 Mafia
- Chris Lorenzo
- SAINt JHN
- 4batz
- Vintage Culture
- Tink
- Maribou State
- Eyedress
- A.G. Cook
- CA7RIEL & Paca Amoroso
- Chris Stussy
- Damian Lazarus
- julie
- Austin Millz
- Lola Young
- Tinlicker
- SPEED
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Ravyn Lenae
- beltran
- TOPS
- Los Mirlos
- PARISI
- PETE Tong
- Ahmed Spins
- KNEECAP
- Shermanology
- vs self
- HiTech
- Moon Boots
- Coco & Breezy
- Glixen
- EREZ
(Saturday: April 12 and April 19)
- Travis Scott (Headliner)
- Green Day (Headliner)
- Charli XCX
- MISFITS
- Keinemusik
- Above & Beyond
- Anitta
- Ivan Cornejo
- Clairo
- ENHYPEN
- Shoreline Mafia
- T-Pain
- Hanumankind
- Sam Fender
- Japanese Breakfast
- Beth Gibbons
- Darkside
- Eli Brown
- Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
- Jimmy Eat World
- Viagra Boys
- Disco Lines
- Blonde Redhead
- Amelie Lens
- Alok
- Yo Gabba Gabba!
- Glass Beams
- The Dare
- 2hollis
- Mind Against x Massano
- Klangkuenstler
- salute
- horsegiirl
- El Malilla
- Medium Build
- underscores
- Indo Warehouse
- Indira Paganotto
- Infected Mushroom
- Rawayana
- Layton Giordani
- DJ Gigola
- HAAi
- Judeline
- Together Pangea
- Bob Vylan
- Prison Affair
- Talón
(Sunday: April 13 and April 20)
- Post Malone (Headliner)
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Junior H
- JENNIE
- beabadoobee
- Polo & Pan
- XG
- Basement Jaxx
- Keshi
- Chase & Status
- Still Woozy
- Sammy Virji
- Jessie Murph
- Arca
- Rema
- Shaboozey
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Circle Jerks
- Ben Böhmer
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Boris Brejcha
- Dixon
- Jimi Jules
- Muni Long
- Amaarae
- BigXthaPlug
- Snow Strippers
- Fcukers
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Dennis Cruz
- VTSS
- The Beaches
- Wisp
- MEUTE
- Francis Mercier
- Hope Tala
- Sparrow & Barbossa
- Ginger Root
- AMÉMÉ
- Soft Play
- Mohamed Ramadan
- GEL
- Kuma 99
- DESIREE
- Tripolism
- Yulia Niko
Where to purchase tickets for Coachella 2025? Pre-sale events, Passes, and more
Pre-sale events for Coachella 2025 are currently scheduled for November 22, 2024, and will go live at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Interested fans will have to register for the pre-sale on the music festival's official website, with a disclaimer that confirms anyone who attended the 2023 and 2024 festivals will receive priority access on Thursday (November 21) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
"2023/2024 purchasers and/or attendees get early access starting Thursday, November 21 at 11am PT. To access the loyalty presale, register with the same email used to purchase or register a wristband in 2023 or 2024." - The disclaimer stated.
The event organizers suggest registering for weekend two, as fans and interested concertgoers will have the "best chance" at purchasing tickets for the upcoming festival since weekend one tends to sell out faster.
The following are the available passes for Coachella 2025:
- General Admission: 3-day passes for weekend one are priced at $599, while weekend two is priced at $549. Both prices include additional fees.
- VIP: VIP passes for weekend one start at $1,399 + fees. Weekend two's prices are slightly less, starting at $1,119 + fees.
For special passes which include bundles, camping, stays, and other add-ons, fans will find all details provided under the music festival's official website.