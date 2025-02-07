"I am just honored to be next to her talent"— Kendrick Lamar lavishes praise on SZA during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show press conference

Kendrick Lamar will headline on February 9, with SZA as a guest performer. At a press conference on February 6, 2025, Kendrick Lamar praised SZA ahead of the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

He said:

"What's up with it? Everything smooth. I'm on the field right now. Yeah, you know same old, keeping a body in motion. Getting that wind of notice filled a lot bigger than what people think. Now I have been thinking about a guest performer--"

Suddenly, SZA appeared from behind to pour a bucket full of blue liquid on Kendrick Lamar to announce her presence at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

At Thursday's press conference, Kendrick Lamar raved about SZA's talent and reflected on the two growing as artists.

"For me, personally, watching her career and where she comes from, it is amazing to see. I get to finally see how certain individuals get to see me come up in a process. From day one, I have seen her coming to the studio, writing songs, throwing away songs, writing another song, and throwing away songs. Writing songs is hard," he reflected.

The Pulitzer-winning rapper continued:

"I just stood there and I saw it. So to see it now magnified like...she always had it, man. She always had it. I am just honored to be next to her talent."

In addition to praising SZA, K Dot discussed his own journey as a rapper and the process of coming up with a new song. Finally, the 37-year-old seemed to allude to his infamous diss track beef with Drake and how his mindset was during the feud.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA set to headline the Grand National Tour in April 2025

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Later this year, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will go out on a co-headlining tour to promote K Dot's sixth studio album, GNX. Beginning on April 15, the tour will feature 21 shows across the United States and Canada, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Detroit before wrapping up in Washington D.C. on June 18.

Here is the full list of the tour dates for the Grand National Tour:

April 19, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23, 2025 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

April 26, 2025 – Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium

April 29, 2025 – Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3, 2025 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium

May 5, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

May 8, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

May 9, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

May 12, 2025 – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

May 17, 2025 – Seattle, WA at Lumen Field

May 21, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

May 23, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

May 27, 2025 – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

May 29, 2025 – San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park

May 31, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium

June 4, 2025 – St. Louis, MO at The Dome at America’s Center

June 6, 2025 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

June 10, 2025 – Detroit, MI at Ford Field

June 12, 2025 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

June 16, 2025 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

June 18, 2025 – Washington, DC at Northwest Stadium

SZA featured on Kendrick Lamar's GNX tracks Luther and Gloria. On December 20, 2024, she released a deluxe version of SOS, which included their collaboration 30 for 30.

In a January 8, 2024, interview on the talk show Sherri, SZA explained how Kendrick Lamar's expertise helped her navigate through the initial hurdles of her career. She said:

"He’s a huge part of my fumbling and finding era because I’m trusting his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying yes. He’s so good at saying yes, but staying grounded. So I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know."

The Good Days songstress also expressed a desire to do a joint album with Kendrick Lamar, adding:

“I would love that [doing a joint album with Lamar]. I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius. And a part of his genius is like him being so elusive and so mysterious and I love it.”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA previously collaborated on All The Stars, the anthem for Black Panther, which was nominated for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards. They also worked together on Doves in the Wind from SZA's 2017 album Ctrl and appeared in the credits of Babylon in 2014.

