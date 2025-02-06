Major highlights from Drake’s “Anita Max Wynn” Perth concert

Drake recently closed out a massive show in Perth, Australia, as part of his ongoing Anita Max Wynn tour, which marks his return to the continent in over seven years.

The tour kicked off in Perth, with Drizzy performing two shows on February 4 and February 5. For the remainder of the Anita Max Wynn tour, Drizzy will now head to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand.

The Canadian rapper's Perth shows were praised for being cinematic and extremely captivating, with Drizzy performing a massive setlist, which reportedly included records like Over My Dead Body, Passionfruit, Nonstop, Rich Flex, and more.

Highlights from Drake's “Anita Max Wynn” opening shows

After a highly publicized feud with Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar, where both artists captivated the hip-hop and larger entertainment landscapes by dropping back-to-back diss tracks, Drizzy announced a return to Australia tour during a live stream with streamer xQc.

Trending

Below are some standout moments from Drake's Perth concert from his ongoing Anita Max Wynn tour in Australia.

1) Drizzy's cinematic entrance

Expand Tweet

Videos from Drake's Anita Max Wynn tour went viral online after clips of him walking into the RAC Arena began to be mass-shared across social media platforms.

He seemingly set the cinematic tone for his highly anticipated live show by walking into the arena wearing a hoodie riddled with bullet holes, followed by thick trails of smoke.

Many called his entrance a statement of his reign in hip-hop. Drizzy walked to the stage accompanied by the haunting instrumental for his first song of the night Over My Dead Body.

2) Complete list of songs performed in Perth

Expand Tweet

Drake thrilled fans for two nights in Perth, Australia, performing some of his biggest hits to date.

Ranging from records included in his sophomore studio album, Take Care, to his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, Drizzy put on entertaining and intimate performances of the following 42 tracks:

Over My Dead Body Marvins Room Headlines HYFR The Motto She Will Love Me Started From The Bottom Hold On We're Going Home My Way Remix Energy Know Yourself Hotline Bling Feel No Ways Child's Play Controlla One Dance Passionfruit Fake Love Gods Plan Nonstop In My Feelings Nice For What Ratchet Happy Birthday SICKO MODE No Guidance Laugh Now Cry Later What’s Next Wants and Needs Girls Want Girls Knife Talk Massive Jimmy Cooks Rich Flex Search & Rescue Rich Baby Daddy IDGAF You Broke My Heart No Face Circadian Rhythm Yebbas Heartbreak

3) Drizzy performs 'God's Plan' with General Admission

Halfway through the OVO CEO's 42 record setlist, the Canadian rapper exited the main stage to make his way to the middle of fans gathered in the general admission pit for his performance of his No.1 single God's Plan.

Several clips and video footage captured from the event find fans scrambling to get closer to Drake as he live performs one of the biggest hip-hop records of his career.

4) Drizzy live debuts new material at the RAC Arena

During his performances, which captivated super fans with bangers released over a decade ago, Drizzy also live debuted three singles that were released in August last year, namely:

No Face Circadian Rhythm

The Canadian rapper also live debuted Ratchet Happy Birthday for the first time during his Perth shows. The record was included on his 2018 chart-topping album Scorpion.

5) Drizzy issues inspiring closing remarks

Expand Tweet

During his February 5 show, Drizzy ended his set by issuing an inspiring closing remark for fans who gathered to see him perform after more than seven years. His statements seem to allude to the 2024 Rap Beef, where he went head-to-head with Kendrick Lamar.

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive," he said.

Beyond nostalgia, Drake's Perth concerts were notable for how multiple records from his expansive discography, like Marvins Room and Feel No Ways, had the entire RAC Arena lit up, singing alongside the Canadian rapper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback