Major highlights from Drake’s “Anita Max Wynn” Perth concert

By Perrin Kapur
Modified Feb 06, 2025 16:57 GMT
Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. (Image via Getty/Cole Burston)
Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. (Image via Getty/Cole Burston)

Drake recently closed out a massive show in Perth, Australia, as part of his ongoing Anita Max Wynn tour, which marks his return to the continent in over seven years.

The tour kicked off in Perth, with Drizzy performing two shows on February 4 and February 5. For the remainder of the Anita Max Wynn tour, Drizzy will now head to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand.

The Canadian rapper's Perth shows were praised for being cinematic and extremely captivating, with Drizzy performing a massive setlist, which reportedly included records like Over My Dead Body, Passionfruit, Nonstop, Rich Flex, and more.

Highlights from Drake's “Anita Max Wynn” opening shows

After a highly publicized feud with Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar, where both artists captivated the hip-hop and larger entertainment landscapes by dropping back-to-back diss tracks, Drizzy announced a return to Australia tour during a live stream with streamer xQc.

also-read-trending Trending

Below are some standout moments from Drake's Perth concert from his ongoing Anita Max Wynn tour in Australia.

1) Drizzy's cinematic entrance

Videos from Drake's Anita Max Wynn tour went viral online after clips of him walking into the RAC Arena began to be mass-shared across social media platforms.

He seemingly set the cinematic tone for his highly anticipated live show by walking into the arena wearing a hoodie riddled with bullet holes, followed by thick trails of smoke.

Many called his entrance a statement of his reign in hip-hop. Drizzy walked to the stage accompanied by the haunting instrumental for his first song of the night Over My Dead Body.

2) Complete list of songs performed in Perth

Drake thrilled fans for two nights in Perth, Australia, performing some of his biggest hits to date.

Ranging from records included in his sophomore studio album, Take Care, to his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, Drizzy put on entertaining and intimate performances of the following 42 tracks:

  1. Over My Dead Body
  2. Marvins Room
  3. Headlines
  4. HYFR
  5. The Motto
  6. She Will
  7. Love Me
  8. Started From The Bottom
  9. Hold On
  10. We're Going Home
  11. My Way Remix
  12. Energy
  13. Know Yourself
  14. Hotline Bling
  15. Feel No Ways
  16. Child's Play
  17. Controlla
  18. One Dance
  19. Passionfruit
  20. Fake Love
  21. Gods Plan
  22. Nonstop
  23. In My Feelings
  24. Nice For What
  25. Ratchet Happy Birthday
  26. SICKO MODE
  27. No Guidance
  28. Laugh Now Cry Later
  29. What’s Next
  30. Wants and Needs
  31. Girls Want Girls
  32. Knife Talk
  33. Massive
  34. Jimmy Cooks
  35. Rich Flex
  36. Search & Rescue
  37. Rich Baby Daddy
  38. IDGAF
  39. You Broke My Heart
  40. No Face
  41. Circadian Rhythm
  42. Yebbas Heartbreak

3) Drizzy performs 'God's Plan' with General Admission

Halfway through the OVO CEO's 42 record setlist, the Canadian rapper exited the main stage to make his way to the middle of fans gathered in the general admission pit for his performance of his No.1 single God's Plan.

Several clips and video footage captured from the event find fans scrambling to get closer to Drake as he live performs one of the biggest hip-hop records of his career.

4) Drizzy live debuts new material at the RAC Arena

During his performances, which captivated super fans with bangers released over a decade ago, Drizzy also live debuted three singles that were released in August last year, namely:

  1. No Face
  2. Circadian Rhythm

The Canadian rapper also live debuted Ratchet Happy Birthday for the first time during his Perth shows. The record was included on his 2018 chart-topping album Scorpion.

5) Drizzy issues inspiring closing remarks

During his February 5 show, Drizzy ended his set by issuing an inspiring closing remark for fans who gathered to see him perform after more than seven years. His statements seem to allude to the 2024 Rap Beef, where he went head-to-head with Kendrick Lamar.

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive," he said.

Beyond nostalgia, Drake's Perth concerts were notable for how multiple records from his expansive discography, like Marvins Room and Feel No Ways, had the entire RAC Arena lit up, singing alongside the Canadian rapper.

Edited by Perrin Kapur
