Maria Sharapova raves about Lily Gladstone's "chicest" Met Gala 2024 look honoring the actress' Indigenous heritage with stunning celestial design

Maria Sharapova has shared her admiration for American actress Lily Gladstone's look for the 2024 Met Gala. Gladstone's dress for the event represented a unique collaboration between Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hurst and Kiowa jeweler Keri Ataumbi.

Months after making history for Native American women with her accomplishments during the awards season for her remarkable performance in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' Gladstone honored her Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage at the Met Gala.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in a stunning black gown paired with a sheer black cape. The ensemble, designed by Gabriela Hurst, featured 493 star embellishments by Keri Ataumbi, arranged in the form of constellations visible from the Great Plains. Lily Gladstone described the stunning look as being "draped in her ancestors."

Maria Sharapova reshared a post on social media that broke down the details of Gladstone's outfit and Gabriela Hurst's design, gushing over the actress' look.

"Chicest," she posted on her Instagram story.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story

Sharapova herself attended the Met Gala in a stunning yellow ensemble, designed by Prabal Gurung. The "fairytale" inspired outfit perfectly blended the 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' theme and 'The Garden of Time' dress code.

"All my fairy tale dreams coming true on this one spectacular evening 🧚🏻 Thank you to my incredible village of creatives for bringing this look to life," she captioned her Instagram post.

Maria Sharapova on her Met Gala 2024 look: "It felt very much in theme with this year’s Met Gala, which is all about reawakening and flowers and the forest"

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova opened up about choosing to work with Prabal Gurung for her 2024 Met Gala look, sharing that it felt like the "natural choice." The Russian gushed over Gurung's design, asserting that it lent itself flawlessly to the theme of the event.

"Prabal has designed such beautiful pieces for the Met Gala in previous years, so it felt like a very natural choice and very much in theme with this year’s Met Gala, which is all about reawakening and flowers and the forest," Maria Sharapova told Town & Country magazine.

The 37-year-old also expressed her excitement at the opportunity to deviate from her typically neutral clothing and wear something more vibrant and unusual for the occasion.

"The perfect dress for an occasion like the Met Gala, where you can do a little bit more and it’s the ultimate place to play dress-up. It’s somewhat of a fairytale, especially if you’re leaning into the theme of the occasion," Sharapova said.

"I usually prefer neutral tones in my everyday life, so it’s nice to explore different colors and wear something that’s unusual and things that you don’t expect from yourself," she added.

Sharapova was joined by Venus and Serena Williams at the star-studded event, relishing the opportunity to reunite with the duo.