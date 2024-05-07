Maria Sharapova's MET Gala look explained: Inspired by 'Sleeping Beauty' fairytale & designed unconventionally using bedsheet cotton fabrics

Maria Sharapova graced the 2024 Met Gala in a stunning ensemble designed by Prabal Gurung. The look not only exuded high fashion but also marked a groundbreaking collaboration with a bedding brand.

This year's Met Gala celebrates the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' honoring the idea of renewal in the realm of fashion. Celebrities descended on the red carpet at the star-studded event in glamorous attire, paying homage to the theme and the dress code of 'The Garden of Time.'

Sharapova looked like she stepped out of a fairytale as she arrived at the event in a daffodil yellow tiered dress. The gown was complemented by a dramatic cape in a slightly different shade of yellow, featuring eye-catching floral embellishments. She also adorned her hair with a floral headpiece to round out her look.

Designed by Prabal Gurung, the gown was crafted from Summit Supima, a rare cotton fabric used by Boll & Branch, marking the first time a bedding brand has graced the Met Gala. The material, advertised as the 'world's most luxurious fabric,' is available for purchase in the form of a sheet set, priced at $729.

The American designer revealed that he used organic cotton for the first time in the Atelier collection, emphasizing that the Met Gala was the perfect occasion to embrace something "unconventional."

"Working with cotton wasn’t something I had done before in the Atelier collection, and I thought this was the perfect opportunity to really be unconventional incorporating a natural fabric for the red carpet," he told Town & Country.

Gurung also explained the concept behind the ensemble, describing his efforts to blend the fairytale influence of Sleeping Beauty with 'The Garden of Time' dress code.

"I wanted to blend the ideas of sleeping beauty and the garden of time, combining the delicateness and floral elements into a couture gown," he added.

Maria Sharapova echoed Gurung's sentiments, affirming that the look captured the theme for this year's event perfectly.

"Prabal has designed such beautiful pieces for the Met Gala in previous years, so it felt like a very natural choice and very much in theme with this year’s Met Gala, which is all about reawakening and flowers and the forest," Maria Sharapova said.

Maria Sharapova on her Met Gala look: "I usually prefer neutral tones, so it’s nice to explore different colors and wear something unusual"

In the same interview, Maria Sharapova praised Prabal Gurung's design, gushing that it was the "perfect dress" for the Met Gala.

"The perfect dress for an occasion like the Met Gala, where you can do a little bit more and it’s the ultimate place to play dress-up. It’s somewhat of a fairytale, especially if you’re leaning into the theme of the occasion," Maria Sharapova said.

"So I feel like with the color and the shape of the dress—and there’s a lot of it, which I rarely do—it’ll be really fun to play with," she added.

The five-time Grand Slam champion also shared how the vibrant gown was a departure from her typically neutral wardrobe as she expressed delight at the opportunity to wear something "unusual."

"I usually prefer neutral tones in my everyday life, so it’s nice to explore different colors and wear something that’s unusual and things that you don’t expect from yourself," she added.

Maria Sharapova was joined by fellow tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams at the 2024 Met Gala.