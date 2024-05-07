In Pictures: Serena Williams dazzles in gold, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova turn heads at Met Gala 2024

Serena Williams cut a fashionable figure in dazzling gold attire for the 2024 Met Gala. Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova also showed off their impeccable style at the event.

Known as 'fashion's biggest night out,' the Met Gala celebrates a distinct theme each year to raise funds for the museum's Costume Institute. This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' honors renewal, complemented by the dress code, 'The Garden of Time.'

Serena Williams is no stranger to the Met Gala, having announced her pregnancy with her second daughter Adira River in style at the event last year, alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian.

This year, the American graced the red carpet in a custom gold gown by Balenciaga, featuring a dramatic train. She added flair to her outfit by donning black opera gloves that matched her black stockings and pointed stilettos.

The 42-year-old rounded out her look with a stunning gold headpiece and complementary accessories.

Venus Williams also opted for a dazzling look, donning a custom strapless Tom Ford gown embellished with round mirrored panels. The former World No. 1 allowed her striking outfit to shine, opting for minimal jewelry and a classic updo.

Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, embraced the theme spectacularly, arriving in a daffodil yellow dress paired with a dramatic green cape adorned with floral accents, designed by Prabal Gurung. She accessorized with a delicate floral headpiece to complete her look.

Venus and Serena Williams reunited with Maria Sharapova in style at the 2021 Met Gala

With Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, a reunion may be on the cards, as the trio had reunited in style at the same event in 2021.

Venus later disclosed the backstory behind the viral picture capturing their reunion. She revealed that just the day before the Met Gala, she and Serena had fondly reminisced about Sharapova, expressing their desire for her to still be competing on tour.

"First of all, Serena and I were talking about Maria the day before," Venus Williams said.

"We were walking and we were like, ‘We wish Maria was still playing,’ and we saw her (at the Met Gala), and we both told her separately, ‘We were just talking about you yesterday. We wish you were still on tour.'"

Venus also emphasized that, despite their fierce on-court rivalry, there was immense mutual love and respect between them.

"We were so happy to see each other. There was laughing, there were stories and there was a photo.

"So the back story is that even though us players compete really hard on the court for years, we still respect and love each other. I love Maria, and if you want to come back Maria, we’ve asked you to come and do it," she added.

