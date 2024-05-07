WATCH: Maria Sharapova hilariously yells out Serena Williams' name at Met Gala 2024 for reunion with sister Venus Williams

Maria Sharapova hilariously yelled Serena Williams' name as she tried to get the Williams sisters together at the 2024 Met Gala. The Russian hilariously failed as she met Venus to find Serena missing, and vice-versa.

The Met Gala is also popularly known as 'fashion's biggest night' and is also known as the Met Ball. The event is held as an annual fundraiser for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in Manhattan.

This year's theme was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', which analyzes technology's power to bring life back to old worn-out garments. The theme was paired with the dress code 'The Guardian of Time' and was attended by some of the biggest names from around the world, some of whom were, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and among other stars.

It was also attended by tennis icons Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova. Sharapova tried to reunite with the Williams sisters but couldn't get them together.

The Russian shared a story on her Instagram where she was seen hanging out with Venus and the duo was searching for Serena as Sharapova was seen calling the 42-year-old's name.

However, in a hilarious turn of events, though the 37-year-old did manage to find the younger Williams sisters, she lost sight of Venus. Serena and Sharapova then called Venus and told the elder Williams sister that she was missing out on the fun.

"I can't get the sisters together this year," Maria Sharapova joked in her story.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova reunited at the 2021 Met Gala

Venus and Serena Williams

Although they may have failed this year, the iconic tennis trio of Venus and Serena Williams, and Maria Sharapova did manage to have a reunion at the 2021 Met Gala.

After it was asked by a fan, Venus revealed the backstory behind the trio's reunion. The American said that she was discussing with Serena how it would have been nice if Sharapova was still playing before the event. Coincidentally, they ran into the Russian separately at the Met Gala and mentioned this to her.

"First of all, Serena and I were talking about Maria the day before," Venus Williams said. We were walking and we were like, ‘We wish Maria was still playing,’ and we saw her (at the Met Gala), and we both told her separately, ‘We were just talking about you yesterday. We wish you were still on tour.'"

Venus then talked about how they were happy to see each other and said that despite their on-court rivalry, they still shared a healthy off-court relationship.

"We were so happy to see each other. There was laughing, there were stories and there was a photo. So the back story is that even though us players compete really hard on the court for years, we still respect and love each other. I love Maria, and if you want to come back Maria, we’ve asked you to come and do it," she added.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback