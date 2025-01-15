Why is Sheinelle Jones not on the Today show? Co-anchor addresses her absence amid speculation 

Today show host Sheinelle Jones has addressed her absence from the show for over a month amid speculation among fans. She revealed that she was away for a while because of family health issues.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 15, Sheinelle Jones explained her absence, writing:

"Hi everybody … I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. It’s not lost how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show daily, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon."

Jones did not reveal further details about which family member she was talking about or what kind of health issues she was referring to. It remains to be seen when she returns to the show.

Sheinelle Jones has been on the Today show since 2014. She is one of the three main anchors of the show. Jones is also a co-host of the 3rd Hour Today alongside Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer. Jones last appeared on the show on December 18, 2024, and has since then featured only in pre-recorded episodes.

Today show stars talk about Sheinelle Jones' absence from the show

Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and Savannah Guthrie on Today show at Rockefeller Plaza, 2023 (Image via Getty)

On Wednesday's (January 15) segment of the Today show, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin addressed Sheinelle Jones' absence from the show and her post on Instagram.

"She posted to Instagram this morning, letting everyone know she has been taking some time off to deal with the personal, family, health matters. She thanked everyone for their kindness and their concern about her. We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too," Guthrie said.

Craig Melvin, who stepped in to replace former co-host Hoda Kotb, added:

"We all love you and we are so looking forward to having you back."

Fans raised concerns about Jones' absence from the show especially after she missed the main co-anchor Hoda Kotb's departure from the show. Kotb used to host alongside Savannah Guthrie. The farewell celebrations included messages from multiple Today hosts and crew members, although Sheinelle Jones was notably absent.

Apart from the Today show, Jones also hosts the Wild Child segment focusing on baby animals as a part of NBC's The More You Know programs. She joined the channel in 2014 after spending almost a decade with Fox 29 News Philadelphia. Back there, Sheinelle Jones hosted the Good Day Philadelphia segment alongside Mike Jerrick. Jones is also a graduate of the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism.

In 2020, Jones had notably taken leave from work for health issues. She revealed in an interview with People magazine that she was recovering from a major vocal cord surgery. She told the magazine that the hour-long operation led her to lose her voice for three weeks.

"It's to the point where people at home have no idea what I do just to get ready for a show in the morning. When I get a call that I have to track a story early in the morning, I get up like 30 minutes early so I can do exercises on my throat just so that I don't sound hoarse," Jones said.

Sheinelle Jones is married to Uche Ojeh and the couple share three children— two sons and a daughter.

