Weekend Today host Harry Smith says he plans to teach as he leaves NBC after 12 years

Veteran news correspondent Harry Smith bid his farewell to NBC News after his 12-year-long stint. He received an emotional send-off from the TODAY show anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Sheinelle Jones on Friday.

Harry shared that he intends to begin teaching at his alma mater and also wishes to write some books. After Hoda Kotb announced his departure from the network, the 72-year-old introduced “A Look Back by Harry Smith."

It's a montage highlighting the various news stories he covered over the years at NBC — from interviewing celebrities like Julia Roberts, Cher, Madonna as well as inspiring figures to breaking political events.

Before the video was played, Harry referred to the ones included in his farewell clip as:

“People who enriched their communities, people who made us laugh, cry, made us proud, people who helped us remember that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

The five-minute clip concluded with Harry summing up:

“And it all seems like it happened yesterday.”

As the video ended, Harry received a standing ovation from his colleagues, who got emotional. The broadcaster told them:

"I have nothing but gratitude."

He moved on to comfort a teary-eyed Sheinelle Jones and continued:

"Every time I would always come on this show, I was always welcomed so generously.

"I’ve had just this unbelievable array of phenomenal experiences since coming to NBC, and so I’m really full of nothing but gratitude. Every time I’ve come on, everyone would drop their phones, pay attention to the story and then respond."

Savannah joked:

"We only do that for you."

Harry Smith's colleagues sends him off on a tearful note

The broadcast journalist previously worked at CBS News for 25 years and left the outlet in July 2011.

Harry Smith joined NBC the same month as a contributor to Rock Center with Brian Williams — the prime-time newsmagazine program. It ran until its cancellation in June 2013.

After that, Harry began reporting for NBC’s other outlets and occasionally anchored for Nightly News. Simultaneously, he had a weekly show Sundays with Harry running on Today. In 2015, Harry started co-hosting the daytime program’s weekend shows.

During Harry Smith’s farewell at NBC News on Friday, Savannah Guthrie said:

“You have brought us some remarkable stories, finding people, places, that stay with us forever.

"Writing stories with such elegance and … just beauty that frankly no one can match it, and of course, delivering them in that unforgettable voice and Harry just being an amazing friend to us.”

Craig Melvin asked the 72-year-old about his next career plans. Harry responded that he would be teaching at Central College in Iowa's Pella. He added that he would teach a course on 'curiosity' this fall. Harry also expressed his wish to write one or two books. Savannah insisted that he must write.

Savannah also praised the broadcast journalist for his gift of writing and called Harry Smith a "wonderful colleague:"

"We love you. We will miss you every single day, and you better keep in touch."

Everyone broke down in tears as they raised their champagne glasses to make a toast to Harry's upcoming journey. He expressed his gratitude to the crew members working behind the scenes for making everything better.