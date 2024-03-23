What did Stephen Colbert say about Prince William? Rose Hanbury sends legal notice to late night show host 

Comedian Stephen Colbert has reportedly received a legal notice following his jokes about Prince William and his association with Lady Rose Hanbury. This comes amid Kate Middleton's public announcement of her cancer diagnosis. At the time of writing this article, Colbert had not publicly addressed the legal notice.

On March 12, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host reportedly made light of Prince William and Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, saying:

"The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well, now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair. So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman. Say it with me—The Marchioness of Cholmondeley. What a beautiful name."

Colbert continued:

"According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying ‘there was nothing to it.’ Aha! Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating. ‘Ha ha, imagine me having an affair!’ It is to laugh."

These remarks have garnered significant attention, with Colbert now facing potential legal repercussions.

What did Lady Rose Hanbury’s lawyer say about Stephen Colbert’s 'Prince William' show monologue?

Lady Rose Hanbury’s legal representative issued a statement addressing the recent headlines linking her to Prince William, which arose following a joke made on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In a statement to In Touch, her representative said:

"The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false."

It is likely that Hanbury’s lawyer is demanding that the news anchors and publications retract the claims that William and Hanbury shared correspondence of any kind.

This is not the first time Hanbury’s legal team has released a statement regarding her link to Prince William. Business Insider received a statement from Hanbury's representatives confirming that Hanbury and William were not involved in any manner.

In addition, William himself addressed the allegations in 2019, calling them "false and highly damaging."

Royal expert Omid Scoobie also weighed in on the alleged extramarital interactions in his book Royals. He expressed the belief that Prince William and Lady Rose Hanbury did not have any inappropriate interactions.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2023, Scoobie remarked that the allegations spread rapidly worldwide as those involved did not address them at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Royal family has stunned the world with the revelation that Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, is currently battling cancer. Their official announcement follows widespread concern for her well-being, as she has not made a public appearance in several months. However, the specific type of cancer Middleton is battling has not been disclosed at the time of writing this article.